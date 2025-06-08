Israel365 Action Wins Seats in the World Zionist Congress

According to preliminary election results, Israel365 Action secured 2,339 votes in the American Zionist Movement (AZM) elections, enough to gain delegates in the 39th World Zionist Congress. “We are thrilled to have passed the threshold to join the historic and prestigious World Zionist Congress (WZC). As promised, we will use our voice to fight for sovereignty in Judea and Samaria while building stronger relationships with our faith-based allies,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365.

The election, which ran from March 10 – May 4, proved to be exceedingly competitive with over twenty parties, nearly twice as many votes cast compared to the last election in 2020, and allegations of voting fraud by several parties. “The campaign was tough, especially for a new party trying to break into a legacy system more than a century old,” said Weisz.

With approximately 1,500 votes needed per delegate at this point, Israel365 Action’s top delegate candidate, Tila Falic-Levy has secured a spot in the Congress, with hopes that additional delegates will also be admitted after final results are confirmed. “We worked hard, ran an honest campaign and learned a lot along the way,” said Falic-Levy. “We are proud to have got our strong ideas out there about the dangers of a Palestinian state and are eager to partner with other slates to strengthen Israel.”

The U.S. election for delegates to the 39th World Zionist Congress drew 230,257 votes—an all-time record. The election determines which parties send the 152 U.S. delegates to the Congress, known as the “parliament” of the Jewish people. The WZC makes important decisions about how monies are appropriated and which policies are set at Zionist institutions, such as the Jewish Agency for Israel, Keren Hayesod and KKL-JNF.

“American Jews have spoken — through their record-breaking turnout in the 2025 WZC election, they have powerfully demonstrated that Zionism in the United States is not only alive and well but stronger than ever,” said Herbert Block, Executive Director of American Zionist Movement. “Thanks to this historic participation in the election, U.S. Jewry is poised to make an indelible mark when the World Zionist Congress gathers in October.”

Vote Reform, a progressive slate in favor of the two-state solution, secured the most votes (47,887). However, right-wing groups earned more than 50% of the overall votes, giving them significant power in coalition negotiations.

“Israel365 Action already has a relationship with many of the parties on the right and we will certainly work closely with them on issues of mutual interest,” said Rabbi Weisz. “For too long, the National Institutions discriminated against Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria, and we will work hard to push for more resources to strengthen the Biblical heartland.”

The full preliminary vote tally is as follows:

VOTE REFORM – 47,887

– 47,887 Am Yisrael Chai – 31,765

– 31,765 Eretz HaKodesh – 29,159

– 29,159 MERCAZ USA (Conservative Movement) – 27,893

– 27,893 ORTHODOX ISRAEL COALITION (MIZRACHI) – 26,975

– 26,975 HATIKVAH (Progressive Slate) – 11,537

– 11,537 ZOA Coalition – 8,511

– 8,511 Aish Ha’am – 6,649

– 6,649 VISION – 6,201

– 6,201 Israeli American Council (IAC) – 5,344

– 5,344 Kol Israel – 5,314

– 5,314 AID Coalition (Americans for Israel Democracy) – 4,880

– 4,880 Beyachad – TOGETHER FOR ISRAEL – 3,238

– 3,238 SHAS – 2,658

– 2,658 Israel365 Action – 2,339

– 2,339 Dorshei Torah V’Tzion – 1,946

– 1,946 The Jewish Future – Centrist Liberal Zionism – 1,794

– 1,794 Achdut Israel – 1,592

– 1,592 American Forum for Israel – 1,539

– 1,539 ANU: A New Union – 1,509

– 1,509 Herut North America – 1,109

– 1,109 Americans 4 Israel: Strength Through Unity – 385

Election results are not yet final. The AZM Area Election Committee met on Thursday to discuss multiple allegations of voting fraud and election violations, and to begin determining penalties on up to six parties accused of coordinating the fraud. Once penalties have been determined, a final tally will be certified.

The First Zionist Congress, the genesis of the modern Zionist movement, was convened by Theodor Herzl in 1897. It was at this meeting that leaders from throughout the Jewish world jointly proclaimed that the Jewish people should have a state of their own. The 39th World Zionist Congress will convene in Jerusalem from October 28 to 30, 2025.

Israel365 Action organized a robust election campaign, despite the fact that the organization had never participated before in the highly politicized arena. Delegate candidate Rabbi Elisha Paul, head of school at the Rudlin Torah Academy of Richmond Virginia, wrote a message congratulating the party on their efforts.

“To put this election in perspective, Israel365 Action and our grassroots campaign greatly helped change the narrative about traditional Zionist ethos being the core of this election. The fact that a large center right block was motivated to vote in unprecedented numbers and is now in the driver’s seat should give us all some sense of progress from where things stood just four years ago when a center left two state narrative dominated the Zionist landscape.

“Having one seat or ten seats is not the main issue, having a seat at the table with some like minded allies where we can help unapologetically drive the agenda is the bigger issue, and that has been accomplished. I believe the best is yet to come. Kol haKavod to all who helped in this groundbreaking initial entrance into the election process.”

Rabbi Weisz agreed, “Securing a foothold in the World Zionist Congress is just the first step in our movement for sovereignty throughout the Land of Israel.”