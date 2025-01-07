Israel365 Action Announces Impressive Slate of Delegates for World Zionist Congress Elections

Israel365 Action, a bold new slate running in the World Zionist Congress elections, has announced its ranked list of 100 delegate candidates, marking a significant milestone in its campaign to reshape Zionist leadership in the post-October 7th era.

The diverse slate includes prominent Jewish leaders, activists, educators, and professionals from across the United States, representing the party’s commitment to bringing fresh perspectives to the World Zionist Congress. The candidates include notable figures such as Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer, CEO of Prager University Marissa Streit, political commentator and Miss Central Jersey 2024 Justine Brooke Murray, American Jewish Conservatives founder Benjamin Gershon, Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of the American Faith Coalition, South Florida community activist Tila Falic Levi, and many other distinguished community leaders.

Israel365 Action stands on three core principles: the need for new, courageous Zionist leadership in the aftermath of October 7th; unwavering support for Jewish rights to the entire land of Israel and rejection of the two-state solution; and strengthening bonds with Israel’s steadfast allies worldwide, particularly faith communities.

“We are no longer Jews with trembling knees” declared delegate candidate Rachael Chevalier. “For the first time in 2,000 years we have the means to defend ourselves even as the enemy rises up once again to try to destroy us.”

The World Zionist Congress elections, held every five years, determine the leadership of key institutions that allocate nearly $1 billion annually to support Israel and World Jewry, including the World Zionist Organization, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (Jewish National Fund), and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

“We are now in an October 8th world,” emphasized delegate candidate and investor Bruce Jacobson. “Israel cannot live next to a terrorist state. Jews will no longer be silent, will no longer appease their enemies, and will move forward in strength.”

Campaign Manager Mark Fishman announced that in the coming weeks, the public will have opportunities to meet the candidates through virtual events where they can learn more about their diverse backgrounds and motivations for joining Israel365 Action.

The World Zionist Congress elections will run from March 10 to May 4, offering American Jews the opportunity to shape the future of Zionist institutions.



For more information about the delegate candidates and upcoming virtual meet-and-greet events, interested parties are encouraged to follow Israel365 Action’s updates.