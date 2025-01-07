Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Israel365 Action Announces Impressive Slate of Delegates for World Zionist Congress Elections

Picture of Elie Mischel

Elie Mischel

January 7, 2025

2 min read

The USA and Israeli flags are screened on the walls of Jerusalem's Old City as a welcoming to US president Joe Biden , on July 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israel365 Action, a bold new slate running in the World Zionist Congress elections, has announced its ranked list of 100 delegate candidates, marking a significant milestone in its campaign to reshape Zionist leadership in the post-October 7th era.

The diverse slate includes prominent Jewish leaders, activists, educators, and professionals from across the United States, representing the party’s commitment to bringing fresh perspectives to the World Zionist Congress. The candidates include notable figures such as Newsweek senior editor-at-large Josh Hammer, CEO of Prager University Marissa Streit, political commentator and Miss Central Jersey 2024 Justine Brooke Murray, American Jewish Conservatives founder Benjamin Gershon, Rabbi Pinchas Taylor of the American Faith Coalition, South Florida community activist Tila Falic Levi, and many other distinguished community leaders.

Israel365 Action stands on three core principles: the need for new, courageous Zionist leadership in the aftermath of October 7th; unwavering support for Jewish rights to the entire land of Israel and rejection of the two-state solution; and strengthening bonds with Israel’s steadfast allies worldwide, particularly faith communities.

“We are no longer Jews with trembling knees” declared delegate candidate Rachael Chevalier. “For the first time in 2,000 years we have the means to defend ourselves even as the enemy rises up once again to try to destroy us.”

The World Zionist Congress elections, held every five years, determine the leadership of key institutions that allocate nearly $1 billion annually to support Israel and World Jewry, including the World Zionist Organization, Keren Kayemet LeYisrael (Jewish National Fund), and the Jewish Agency for Israel.

“We are now in an October 8th world,” emphasized delegate candidate and investor Bruce Jacobson. “Israel cannot live next to a terrorist state. Jews will no longer be silent, will no longer appease their enemies, and will move forward in strength.”

Campaign Manager Mark Fishman announced that in the coming weeks, the public will have opportunities to meet the candidates through virtual events where they can learn more about their diverse backgrounds and motivations for joining Israel365 Action.

The World Zionist Congress elections will run from March 10 to May 4, offering American Jews the opportunity to shape the future of Zionist institutions. 


For more information about the delegate candidates and upcoming virtual meet-and-greet events, interested parties are encouraged to follow Israel365 Action’s updates.

Share this article

Related articles

US Congress Launches Friends of Judea and Samaria Caucus

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Ambassador Herzog: “After 15 Months of War, I See Clearly That the American People Stand with Israel”

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Congress Celebrates Abraham Accords and Golda Meir Coin Act

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2025 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .