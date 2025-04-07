Israel365 Action Sparks Grassroots Momentum with MK Ohad Tal 

In the hills of Judea and the heart of Jerusalem, a movement is stirring — one that blends political action with personal connection, and unites communities across continents. Over the past few weeks, Israel365 Action has been hosting a dynamic series of house parties and meet-and-greets featuring Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, drawing passionate crowds in Maale Adumim, Efrat, and Jerusalem.

These intimate gatherings have generated palpable energy and excitement, as Israelis from all walks of life come together to hear directly from MK Tal and leaders of Israel365 Action. The focus: a bold Zionist vision rooted in Jewish strength, sovereignty, and unity — both here in the Land of Israel and across the Jewish world.

“We’re not just holding events — we’re building a movement,” said one Mark Fishman, Israel365 Action Campaign Manager. “There’s a real sense that people are hungry for leadership that stands unapologetically for our rights, for our land, and for our destiny as a people.”

But the momentum isn’t stopping at the borders of Israel.

Mark Fishman, Campaign Manager, Israel365 Action

In parallel to these high-energy meetups, Israel365 Action has launched a growing initiative to empower local leaders as “Judea and Samaria Ambassadors.” These passionate individuals — inspired by the mission and message of the campaign — are taking action by reaching out to their friends and family back in the United States, encouraging them to vote in the upcoming World Zionist Congress elections.

“They feel a deep connection to the land and an even deeper responsibility to speak up for it,” explained Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder of Israel365. “These ambassadors are our front lines — mobilizing support from Boca Raton to Brooklyn, and beyond.”

The power of this movement lies in its personal touch. Whether it’s sitting across the living room from a Knesset member or receiving a heartfelt message from a cousin in Efrat, voters are responding to authenticity, vision, and values.

As the World Zionist Congress elections are now in full swing, Israel365 Action is building more than a campaign. It’s igniting a grassroots revolution — one house party, one ambassador, one vote at a time.

If you are Jewish and want to vote in the WZC elections, please click here. If you are not Jewish, but would like to encourage your Jewish friends to vote, please click here.