From Battleground to Holy Ground: How Archaeology Proves Israel’s Ancient Heritage

While archaeology should be scientifically neutral and objective, this takes on an entirely different dimension in Israel. Archaeology becomes the battleground between science and religion, bible believers and Bible deniers. Palestinians, encouraged by the anti-Israel crowd, deny, suppress, and even destroy any archaeological proof connecting the Jews to the land. While these factors challenge scientists, October 7th created the ultimate challenge, turning the region’s sands into a literal battleground.

Despite these challenges, archaeology has continued to evolve and adapt. While the pace of excavations has slowed, with approximately 120 sites explored compared to the typical 250-300, the findings have been no less extraordinary.

“Despite the difficult year we experienced due to the war, the Israel Antiquities Authority continued to carry out rescue excavations throughout the country,” notes IAA director-general Eli Escusido, highlighting the organization’s commitment to preserving historical heritage even in challenging times.

Among 2024’s most significant discoveries was a huge quarry, the largest ever discovered from the late Second Temple period, uncovered in Jerusalem’s Har Hotzvim Hi-Tech Park. A stone tool was found here, which, according to Jewish Halacha, does not become impure, and was widely used by the Jewish population during Temple times.

An ancient stone road dating to the Second Temple period was also discovered in the area. This pathway may have historic religious significance, potentially connecting to the previously discovered “Pilgrim’s Road.”

A particularly remarkable maritime discovery came in the form of a 3,300-year-old cargo vessel, found remarkably intact by an Energean natural gas surveying vessel operating about 90 kilometers (56 miles) off the coast of Israel. The vessel and its cargo of hundreds of intact amphorae were found at a depth of 1.8 kilometers on the Mediterranean seafloor. The Late Bronze Era ship represents one of only three documented shipwrecks from this period in the Mediterranean.

The discoveries weren’t limited to professional archaeologists.

In Haifa, 13-year-old Yair Whiteson made headlines when he discovered an 1,800-year-old bronze ring bearing an engraving of the Greek goddess Athena, dating to the Late Roman Period.

Other notable finds include a 2,000-year-old multi-compartment stone container from the Second Temple era discovered in a destruction layer inside an ancient store dated to the end of the Second Temple period that once stood alongside the Pilgrimage Road in the City of David. Researchers assume that the box was used for commercial purposes, such as displaying premeasured goods.

A 2,700-year-old black stone seal from the First Temple period, bearing a winged figure and the name “Yehoʼezer ben Hoshʼayahu” inscribed in paleo-Hebrew script was discovered near the Southern Wall of the Temple Mount, in the Davidson Archaeological Garden. The name Yehoʼezer is familiar to us from the Bible (Chron. I 12:7) in its abbreviated form – Yoʼezer, one of King David’s fighters.

The earliest evidence of red-dyed textiles, a 3,800-year-old piece of textile with a bright red shade, was reported in the Journal of Archaeological Science. The textile’s unique color was produced using scale insects identified as the biblical “Tola‛at Hashani” (scarlet worm). It was discovered in the “Cave of Skulls” in the Judean Desert. The color “scarlet worm” is mentioned 25 times in the Bible, often alongside blue (Tekhelet) and purple (Argaman), which are considered the most precious and prestigious colors in the ancient world. It is mentioned in the context of luxurious clothing, in the use of Tabernacle textiles, and in other cultic contexts. The dye is referred to in the Bible as תּוֹלַעַת שָׁנִי (Tola’at Shani). This term is usually translated as crimson wool, but the actual term refers to the insect, which is the source of the dye. The dye produces a unique shade of red used for the Temple curtain, as well as the High Priest’s garments.

In 2024, Prof. Michael Langlois used digital imaging techniques to perform a full comparative letter-by-letter analysis of the three fragments of the House of David inscription on the Tel Dan Stele, determining that they had been pieced together erroneously.

Israel’s return to Gaza has opened up new vistas for archaeologists. An Egyptian construction project in Jabaliya uncovered a necropolis containing 80-100 tombs dating from the ancient Roman period between the first and second centuries CE.

But the war has also taken its toll.

The Hamas missile bombardment on Oct. 7th devastated Tel Ashkelon National Park, scoring a direct hit on containers that stored thousands of years of historical treasures. At risk were 26,000 artifacts and archaeological discoveries collected by the excavation expedition.

Tragically, the war also revealed a new application for archaeology. Soon after the October 7th attack, archaeologists were called upon to use their skills in uncovering human remains to help identify the bodies in some of the badly burned homes.

