Subscribe
Study The Bible
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Archaeological Discoveries Continue in Israel Despite Regional Conflicts

He changes times and seasons, Removes kings and installs kings; He gives the wise their wisdom And knowledge to those who know.

Daniel

2:

21

(the israel bible)

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

October 25, 2024

2 min read

An 1,800-year-old ring engraved with a Goddess of War from Roman and Greek mythology. Photo by Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority.

Despite ongoing regional tensions in 2024, Israeli archaeologists have continued their vital work, unearthing remarkable artifacts that span millennia of human history. While the pace of excavations has slowed—with approximately 120 sites explored compared to the typical 250-300—the findings have been no less extraordinary.

“Despite the difficult year we experienced due to the war, the Israel Antiquities Authority continued to carry out rescue excavations throughout the country,” notes IAA director-general Eli Escusido, highlighting the organization’s commitment to preserving historical heritage even in challenging times.

Among the year’s most significant discoveries is an ancient stone road in northern Jerusalem’s Mount Hotzvim, dating to the Second Temple period. This pathway may have historic religious significance, potentially connecting to the previously discovered “Pilgrim’s Road.”

A particularly remarkable maritime discovery came in the form of a 3,300-year-old cargo vessel, found remarkably intact 56 miles off Israel’s Mediterranean coast. The Late Bronze Era ship represents one of only three documented shipwrecks from this period in the Mediterranean.

The discoveries weren’t limited to professional archaeologists. In Haifa, 13-year-old Yair Whiteson made headlines when he discovered an 1,800-year-old bronze ring bearing an engraving of the Greek goddess Athena, dating to the Late Roman Period.

“This region has an incredibly rich and vast history that dates back thousands of years including all the way to the time of the Bible and beyond,” explains Dina Orenbach, consul and director of the Western Region of the United States for the Israeli Ministry of Tourism. “Sites are regularly uncovered helping archaeologists piece together the story of the land’s ancient history of cultures, religions and historic leaders.”

Other notable finds include a 2,000-year-old multi-compartment stone container from the Second Temple era, now housed in the Israel Museum, and a 2,700-year-old black stone seal from the First Temple period, bearing the name “Yehoʼezer ben Hoshʼayahu.” The seal’s discovery provides valuable insights into literacy levels during this period.

The IAA has made these discoveries accessible to the public through various museums and research institutes. Furthermore, they’ve opened opportunities for public participation through volunteer programs, allowing history enthusiasts over 18 to participate in excavations.

Share this article

Related articles

PA Arabs caught stealing Bar Kochba-period antiquities

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Evidence Sennacherib’s military campaign impacted the economy in the Kingdom of Judah

Picture of Staff Writer

Staff Writer

Archaeologists discover bronze sword of Exodus Pharoah

Picture of Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Adam Eliyahu Berkowitz

Follow Us

Youtube Instagram
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365
Youtube
Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

© ISRAEL365NEWS 2024 Privacy Policy

Study the Bible
Donate to israel365

Subscribe

Prophecy from the Bible is revealing itself as we speak. Israel365 News is the only media outlet reporting on it.

Sign up to our free daily newsletter today to get all the most important stories directly to your inbox. See how the latest updates in Jerusalem and the world are connected to the prophecies we read in the Bible. .