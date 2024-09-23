New poll: New York Jews favor Trump over Harris by 10%

With six weeks left until election day, the campaign for US president is incredibly close. Jews represent a mere 2.4% of the US population, but they have traditionally voted overwhelmingly (70% or more) for the Democratic candidates. Their allegiance in this presidential election is hotly debated. Trump has an enormously positive record of supporting Israel, whereas the Biden-Harris administration has built up relations with Iran. Harris and Walz have made statements in solidarity with the pro-Hamas protesters, many of whom are openly antisemitic, leading many voters to break with tradition and support Trump.

According to the latest Siena College poll carried out from Sept. 11-16, Jewish New Yorkers prefer Trump over Harris by 54 percent to 44 percent when including third-party candidates. If the election were held today and it was just a two-person race, Trump would beat Harris among Jewish voters in New York by a margin of 54 percent to 46 percent.

This showed a significant increase in recent weeks. In August, Trump led Harris 50 percent to 49 percent among Jewish New York voters, according to Siena College. In June, Democratic nominee Joe Biden led Trump 52 percent to 46 percent.

WILKES-BARRE, PA – AUGUST 2, 2018: “Jews For Trump” member Ariel Kohane of the Upper West Side of Manhattan attends the “Make America Great Again” rally at Mohegan Sun Arena. (Source: Shutterstock)

This also shows that the vice president is less favorable than her boss among Jewish voters.

This is part of an overall trend. In July, only 44 percent of Jewish voters expressed a “favorable” view of Trump compared to 52 percent who had an “unfavorable” view of the Republican candidate. Recent polls show that 52 percent of Jewish voters have a “favorable” view of Trump compared to 48 percent who have an “unfavorable” view.

With polling so close, Jewish voters’ stance is hotly contested. A July survey conducted by pollster Richard Baris showed that Jewish voters nationally prefer Harris over Trump by a margin of 52.7 percent to 45.9 percent.

However, a poll commissioned by the Jewish Democratic Council of America released earlier this month found that 72 percent of Jewish Americans plan on voting for Harris. In comparison, 25 percent are poised to do the same for Trump.