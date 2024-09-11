New poll by Jewish group claims 68% of Jews favor Harris…or does it?

The Jewish Democratic Council of America (JDCA) released the results of a survey on Monday showing that 68% of Jewish voters are planning to vote for Harris, while only 25% are planning to vote for Donald Trump. A closer look revealed that the survey was deeply flawed.

A similar poll in April showed that 64% of Jewish voters supported Biden, compared to 24% who preferred Trump.

Most polls indicate that the race is tied with less than two months until Election Day. If accurate, the new poll indicates that Jewish voters are significantly more in favor of the Democratic candidate than the general population.

But JDCA is far from even-handed. The organization recently garnered harsh criticism for a video comparing Trump to Hitler. The video, called “Hate Doesn’t Stop Itself,” features images of Adolf Hitler and a Nazi march alongside videos of Donald Trump speaking at political conferences. The ad warns against the rise of fascism and Trump’s “rhetoric of hate” against the Jewish public and American democracy in general, accusing Trump of praising dictators and of “following their playbook.” Trump is accused of “inciting hatred towards Jews”, with his comment that anyone voting Democrat “hates their religion.” It also includes the unsubstantiated claim he allegedly once told a chief of staff that Hitler “did a lot of good things.” This is the third time the organization has compared Trump to Hitler in ad campaigns.

Indeed, a closer look reveals that the survey, carried out by GBAO, a company that polls for liberal and Democratic-affiliated groups, is seriously flawed. Iran Haworth, a conservative writer, speaker, and podcast host, tweeted his observations.

This poll from the Jewish Democratic Council of America is, surprise surprise, pro-Kamala Harris!



There's just a few problems… a 🧵 https://t.co/8zVSMYFrib — Ian Haworth (@ighaworth) September 9, 2024

“53% of the people polled are self-described ‘strong Democrats’,” Haworth noted. “10% are ‘weak Democrats’ …and 9% more are ‘independent-leaning’ Democrats. 72% of everyone polled are Democrat/leaning Democrat…which is exactly the percentage that supports Kamala,” Haworth wrote.

“The top concern among these voters?,” Haworth asked, referring to the survey results. “The future of democracy (44%)! The second top concern? Abortion! (22%)!”

He notes that this diverges from the norm.

“Nationally, only 8% care most about abortion, and ‘the future of democracy’ isn’t even an option,” Haworth wrote. “Make of that what you will.”

“Another red flag? 68% of the people polled by JDCA approve of Joe Biden: the man who was on the beach while Jewish Americans were being murdered by Hamas,” Haworth wrote. “His national approval rating is 40.8% today.”

Haworth also points out that the survey cites biased data regarding the Jewish vote in the 2020 election.

“According to this poll, 73% of Jewish voters voted for Joe Biden,” Haworth noted. Except…this is in line with J Street’s exit poll in 2020. The Republican Jewish Coalition @RJC found that just 61% of Jews voted for Biden in 2020, and the AP estimated 68% for Biden and 30% for Trump.”

“Either way, the JDCA is way off”, Haworth concluded.

The survey also found that 87% of American Jewish voters support the Biden administration’s efforts to reach a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war. The administration has been pressuring the Netanyahu-led government to accept a ceasefire despite Hamas murdering six hostages, including one US citizen. Hamas is demanding that Israel release prisoners serving life sentences for terrorism in exchange for Hamas freeing Israeli soldiers. When Biden was asked last week if he thought Netanyahu was doing enough to get a deal, he said “no.”