POLL: For first time in decades, Jewish voters shifting to GOP

A recent poll conducted by Richard Baris has revealed a significant shift in Jewish voter preferences, suggesting that former President Donald Trump’s unwavering support for Israel is resonating with this traditionally Democratic-leaning bloc. While Vice President Kamala Harris still leads among Jewish voters with 52.7% to Trump’s 45.9%, this margin represents a dramatic narrowing of the gap compared to historical voting patterns.

For decades, Jewish voters have overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates, with an average margin of 71% to 26% since 1968. However, the Biden administration’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war and Harris’s perceived adversarial stance towards Israel appear to be driving Jewish voters away from the Democratic Party.

Trump’s presidency was marked by unprecedented support for Israel, including:

Moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, fulfilling a long-standing promise Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights Brokering the historic Abraham Accords, normalizing relations between Israel and several Arab states Withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal, which Israel viewed as a threat to its security Cutting funding to the Palestinian Authority and UNRWA Consistently defending Israel’s right to self-defense in international forums

These actions have not gone unnoticed by Jewish voters, many of whom prioritize Israel’s security and America’s unwavering alliance with the Jewish state.

It’s worth noting that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, converted to Judaism before marrying Jared Kushner, further solidifying his personal connection to the Jewish community.

In contrast, Harris has faced criticism for her approach to Israel. She reportedly urged the White House to be more “sympathetic” to Palestinians and take a “tougher” stance against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Gaza conflict. Her absence from Netanyahu’s address to Congress also drew sharp rebuke from Jewish leaders.

Pollster Richard Baris suggests that Jewish voters “don’t trust Kamala Harris as much” as they trusted Joe Biden, and that the Biden administration’s “anti-Israel policies” may be driving a partial exodus of Jewish voters to the Republican Party.

The shift in Jewish voter preferences also reflects broader concerns about the Democratic Party’s embrace of progressive policies, particularly those related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Many in the Jewish community worry that these policies, often associated with Harris, promote a worldview that unfairly brands Jews as “oppressors” and Israel as a “colonialist state.”

As the 2024 election approaches, Trump’s strong pro-Israel record stands in stark contrast to the Democratic ticket’s wavering support. With Harris expected to take an even more adversarial approach to Israel than Biden, many Jewish voters are reconsidering their long-standing allegiance to the Democratic Party.

While challenges remain, the narrowing gap in Jewish voter preferences suggests that Trump’s unwavering support for Israel and rejection of anti-Semitic ideologies are making significant inroads in a community that has long been a Democratic stronghold. As the campaign progresses, Trump’s pro-Israel legacy may prove to be a decisive factor in winning over Jewish voters who prioritize the security and prosperity of the Jewish state.