Jews and Christians to unite for a powerful Shabbat in Nashville after NRB

In a moment when faith is often loud, rushed, and performative, Israel365 is inviting Jews and Christians to do something countercultural: stop, rest, and sit together around the same Shabbat table.

For the fourth year in a row, Israel365 is bringing Jews and Christians together for something that feels increasingly rare: an unhurried, shared Shabbat rooted in Israel, Scripture, and real human connection.

This year’s gathering carries added weight.

On Friday and Saturday, February 20 and 21, 2026, Israel365 will host its Fourth Annual Jews and Christians United for Israel Shabbat at Congregation Sherith Israel in Nashville, immediately following the NRB Convention. For twenty five hours, faith leaders, media voices, and supporters of Israel will step away from the noise and enter a space devoted to rest, learning, prayer, and conversation.

This Shabbat is held in memory of Charlie Kirk, whose love for Israel and belief in Jewish-Christian friendship helped shape this gathering from its earliest years. Charlie saw Shabbat not as a pause, but as a reset, a time that brings clarity, strengthens conviction, and restores relationships. His vision continues to guide both the spirit of the weekend and the community that gathers around it.

Registration is now open, and space is limited.

A Growing Presence in Nashville

The Shabbaton is part of a broader effort by Israel365 to establish a lasting presence in Nashville. The organization is actively working toward launching a Nashville branch under the leadership of Rabbi Mark Fishman, Israel365’s Manager of North American Engagement.

A diverse advisory board of Jewish and Christian leaders is already in place, laying the groundwork for long term collaboration, education, and engagement in the region.

“This partnership with Nashville is something we’re truly proud of,” Rabbi Fishman said. “There is real excitement heading into this Shabbat. It is an opportunity to deepen relationships, celebrate our shared mission, and move forward together with momentum.”

Israel365 believes the strongest Jewish-Christian relationships are not built through conferences alone, but through shared sacred experiences. Shabbat, with its rhythm of rest and reflection, creates the space where trust and friendship can grow.

Building on a Strong Foundation

Two years ago, Israel365 hosted a major Shabbat gathering in Nashville that drew a diverse and enthusiastic group of participants. This year’s Shabbat is expected to build on that success, with expanded programming and a national audience arriving directly from NRB.

The weekend is graciously hosted by Congregation Sherith Israel. Israel365 extends special thanks to Rabbi Saul Strosberg and the Sherith Israel community for opening their doors and welcoming this gathering.

Several prominent media figures and Christian leaders attending the NRB Convention will remain in Nashville for Shabbat, adding depth to conversations around Israel, faith, and moral leadership at a critical moment.

Israel365 also welcomes partnerships and sponsorships with Jewish and Christian organizations committed to Israel and values-based collaboration.

What Shabbat Will Look Like

Participants will experience a full traditional Shabbat designed to be meaningful and accessible for both Jewish and Christian guests.

Over the course of the weekend, guests can expect genuine fellowship between Jews and Christians, Torah-based biblical insight and thoughtful reflection, meaningful discussions about Israel and today’s moral challenges, traditional Shabbat prayers and songs, and gourmet kosher meals in a warm, welcoming setting.

Rabbi Mark Fishman will be joined by Israel365 educators and respected Christian Zionist leaders, including Lyndon Allen, who will offer a perspective on faith, unity, and standing with Israel.

Flexible Attendance

Attendance is flexible. Guests may join for the full Shabbat or attend individual meals. All registered participants will receive a complimentary copy of Rabbi Tuly Weisz’s new book, Universal Zionism.

An Invitation to Slow Down

For twenty-five hours, Shabbat creates space to slow down, listen, and reconnect with what matters most. Faith deepens. Friendships form. Shared commitments are renewed.

If you will be in Nashville for NRB or live nearby and want to take part in something meaningful, you are invited to join.

Space is limited, and registration is required.

Save your spot today!