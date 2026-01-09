Why the basketball court has become one of Israel’s most crucial spaces for healing

When people imagine recovery for wounded soldiers, they often picture hospital wards, physical therapy rooms, and long hours spent in rehabilitation. These places are vital; they save lives, stabilize bodies, and help soldiers begin to heal. But for many injured Israeli soldiers, something far more transformative happens off the hospital floor.

It happens on a basketball court.

At first, it might seem strange to consider basketball a critical part of rehabilitation. How could a sport—something many see as a game—be anything more than a distraction from the trauma soldiers face? For many, basketball turns out to be exactly what they need. The court provides more than just physical exercise;it helps soldiers reclaim confidence, build momentum, and reconnect with their comrades in a way nothing else does.

Healing is not just about mending muscles or bones; it’s about restoring mental health, confidence, and motivation. Traditional rehabilitation often isolates. A soldier works through exercises alone, measures progress in small, incremental steps, and struggles with silence. Pain becomes personal. Recovery feels lonely.

Basketball offers something different.

On the court, soldiers don’t just go through the motions-they move with intention. They aren’t lifting weights just to follow a schedule; they’re chasing the ball because it’s part of the game. They’re passing to teammates because teamwork matters. It’s not about checking off another exercise; it’s about playing together, sweating together, and working toward a shared goal. The court offers a vital sense of purpose and belonging that’s often missing from traditional rehab settings.

Screenshot, source: @win.assist Instagram

Mental health experts agree that rehabilitation cannot be just about physical recovery. The connection between physical activity and emotional healing is well-documented. Research shows that participation in sports like basketball offers more than physical conditioning. Studies find that regular activity can reduce stress, improve mood, enhance cognitive function, and strengthen resilience. Engaging in sports also helps alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety, contributing to both emotional and physical recovery (National Institutes of Health, PubMed ID: 22930704).

This is why basketball rehab is so crucial. It restores strength and confidence. It provides purpose. It offers momentum. For many soldiers, it’s the first time they start to feel like themselves again.

However, the need for these programs is growing faster than the resources available. As of January 2026, over 6,400 soldiers have been injured since the beginning of the war in October 2023, according to official reports from the IDF. Of these, more than 950 soldiers were severely wounded, with many others sustaining moderate injuries.



The demand for basketball rehab programs for recovering soldiers is higher than the number of spots available. Many soldiers could benefit from incorporating basketball into their recovery, but there are simply not enough resources to meet this growing need.

This is where the Israel365 Basketball Rehab Campaign comes in.

Win-Assist specializes in using basketball as a tool for recovery and ensures that wounded soldiers have access to the training and support they need when it matters most. These programs are not just about physical rehabilitation; they are about reintegrating soldiers into a community where they feel understood and supported.

Over the next 10 days, this campaign aims to raise critical funds to expand Win-Assist’s basketball rehab for wounded Israeli soldiers. With your help, we can ensure that no soldier is left waiting to get on the court. Every donation will help open more spots, add new teams, and keep the basketball courts alive as a space for healing, connection, and recovery.

Basketball may seem simple, but for these soldiers, it’s a lifeline. It’s how they rebuild, regain, and reconnect. It’s how they heal.

With your support, we can give them the court they need to keep going, to keep fighting, and to keep healing.

Donate today to help expand these programs and ensure no soldier is left waiting to heal.