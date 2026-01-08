An Orthodox Jewish organization at a Christian media conference?

Yes—and there’s nothing strange about ot.

At first glance, Israel365’s presence at the NRB Christian Media Convention might seem unexpected. We are an Orthodox Jewish organization, deeply rooted in Torah, Jewish tradition, and the Land of Israel. We observe Shabbat, pray in Hebrew, and take theological boundaries seriously. Our Jewish identity is neither symbolic nor negotiable, and we have no interest in blurring differences for the sake of politeness.

So why are we here?

Because the world we are living in no longer allows Jews and Christians who share basic moral commitments to remain in separate lanes.

For many years, Jewish-Christian engagement was careful and scripted. Christians expressed support for Israel, Jews expressed appreciation, and difficult questions were largely avoided. That approach may once have been sufficient, but it feels increasingly out of step with the realities we are facing now. Israel is not merely criticized or misunderstood; it is often portrayed in ways that invert moral categories altogether, excusing terror while questioning the legitimacy of Jewish history, presence, and self-defense. Media—especially values-driven media—plays an enormous role in shaping how these narratives take hold.

At the same time, it has become impossible to ignore a broader and more troubling pattern. Radical Islamic jihadist movements are not targeting Jews alone. They are attacking Christians across the Middle East, massacring communities in Nigeria, and carrying out or inspiring violence throughout Europe. The hatred animating these attacks does not distinguish carefully between Jewish and Christian victims.

The violent attack against Jews celebrating Chanukah on Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14 should be understood in this context. On that very same day, a jihadist attack on the Christmas market in Nuremberg was narrowly prevented with the arrest of multiple suspects. These are not isolated incidents, nor are they disconnected from one another. The slogan often attributed to this reality—“first the Saturday people, then the Sunday people”—captures something grim but accurate about how this ideology operates.

Recognizing this does not require alarmism. It requires honesty.

That honesty is what brings Israel365 to NRB. We are not here to proselytize, and we are not here to be proselytized. We are here because Jews and Christians do not need theological agreement in order to stand together on basic moral truths: that terrorism is evil, that ancient peoples have the right to defend themselves, and that biblical faith cannot coexist with the celebration of murder.

Christian supporters of Israel have long been among Israel’s most steadfast allies, often motivated by a serious engagement with the Bible and a clear moral intuition about right and wrong. That support is meaningful, and it is strongest when it is informed, grounded, and connected to real Jews and real Israelis who live these realities every day.

Our presence at NRB reflects a quiet confidence: confidence in our own faith commitments, confidence in our Christian partners, and confidence that this relationship is mature enough to handle disagreement without suspicion or fear. There is far more that unites Jews and Christians who take Scripture and moral responsibility seriously than what divides them, and the challenges of this moment make that unity not merely desirable, but necessary.

Israel365 will be hosting a Shabbat Experience at NRB. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity to see Jewish life and faith in action.