Israel365 marks 14 years of faith, advocacy, and action

Fourteen years ago, on January 1, 2012, a single email landed in subscribers’ inboxes with a message from Deuteronomy: “the land God’s eyes are upon from the beginning to the end of the year.” That email was the seed from which Israel365 would grow into one of the most influential organizations connecting faith communities worldwide to the land and people of Israel. This week, as Israel365 celebrates its 14th anniversary, the milestone marks not just survival but triumph—a journey from newsletter to network, from inspiration to action, from advocacy to political power.

The Sages teach us that great things emerge from small beginnings. The prophet Zechariah declared, “For whoever has despised the day of small things shall rejoice” (Zechariah 4:10). Israel365 embodies this truth. What began as daily emails has evolved into a comprehensive ecosystem: The Israel Bible, Israel365News, Israel365 Media, Israel365 Store, and Israel365 Tours work alongside the Israel365 Charity Fund and Israel365 Action. Each entity serves a distinct purpose in the mission of strengthening Israel and educating the world about the Jewish people’s eternal connection to their land.

“Over the past 13 years, we have become a cornerstone in the battle for the hearts and minds of Jews and Christians,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Israel365 founder, “equipping faith communities with the truth about Israel every day of the year.”

The numbers tell part of the story: 500,000 email subscribers, 132,000 Facebook followers, 73,000 YouTube subscribers viewing over 1,000 videos, 8,000 store customers, 5,000 donors, and 545 monthly contributors. But statistics alone cannot capture the impact of an organization that has positioned itself at the intersection of faith, politics, and humanitarian action.

From Crisis to Leadership

When war erupted following the barbaric October 7th massacre, Israel365 Charity Fund immediately deployed as a charitable first responder. The organization provided critical support to IDF soldiers, their families, and vulnerable populations, including widows and orphans. Through partnerships with cities like Sderot, Israel365 spearheaded resilience projects while planting trees throughout Israel—a tangible expression of faith in the nation’s future even amid existential threats.

This past year also witnessed explosive growth in Israel365’s programming and reach. The organization launched The Israel Bible Plus, published 10 books, and debuted podcasts, including Biblical Money and Eyes on Israel. New chapters opened in Nashville, Tennessee, Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas, formalizing the Jewish-Christian alliance across America. Webinars and prayer calls connected thousands of supporters, creating a mobilized community ready to act when Israel needs them most.

The Israel Bible Keep God’s Land edition

Political Ascent

Israel365’s evolution from spiritual inspiration to political force reached a defining moment in 2025. Israel365 Action entered the World Zionist Congress elections for the first time, securing 2,339 votes in the American Zionist Movement elections—enough to gain delegates in the 39th World Zionist Congress. The organization stands firmly on three principles: the need for courageous Zionist leadership after October 7th; unwavering support for Jewish rights to the entire land of Israel and rejection of the two-state solution; and strengthening bonds with Israel’s global allies, particularly faith communities.

“We are working against the land-for-peace delusion and discrimination against Jews in Judea and Samaria,” the organization stated. Aligned with American Jewish Conservatives and the American Faith Coalition, Israel365 Action is reshaping Zionist discourse for a new generation.

The organization’s advocacy extends to the highest levels of government. Israel365 rallied over 1,000 faith leaders nationwide to sign an open letter urging U.S. leadership to oppose dividing Israel and reject the two-state solution. In the corridors of the Knesset and Congress, Israel365 has become a recognized voice through initiatives like “Keep God’s Land,” educating elected officials on why Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is non-negotiable.

In cooperation with the Israeli government, Israel365 secured a contract to manage tours for pro-Israel and MAGA-aligned social media influencers to observe and film humanitarian aid operations in Gaza. This strategic move challenges the relentless negative narratives pushed by mainstream media and hostile international organizations.

The organization’s impact is already visible. Knesset member Idan Roll left his party to establish a new one based on the understanding that Israel’s security depends on Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria—a position Israel365 has championed from the beginning.

Israel365’s Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, and Israel365 Action deligate Tila Falic Levi at the 2025 White House Chanukah

The Team Behind the Mission

None of this would be possible without the dedicated team celebrated at the Israel365 family Chanukah party earlier this week. The organization has built a community of staff, supporters, and partners who share a common vision: a strong, sovereign Israel living in peace because it stands firmly on the land promised to the Jewish people.

Looking ahead to its 15th year, Israel365 anticipates working with a more favorable U.S. administration. With President Trump returning to the White House, the organization sees unprecedented opportunities to advance its agenda of Jewish sovereignty and biblical values.

“With your help and the blessings of our Father in Heaven, we will continue to grow, advocate, and support Israel and the Jewish people in 2025 and beyond,” Rabbi Weisz said.

Fourteen years after that first email, Israel365 has proven that faith-driven organizations can shape reality. From newsletter to political player, from charity to Congress, from webinars to the World Zionist Congress, Israel365 has built something enduring: a movement anchored in the eternal promise that this land belongs to the Jewish people. The celebration of this anniversary is not nostalgia—it is a declaration of intent for the battles ahead.