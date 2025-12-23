Celebrating Chanuka at the White House

I don’t like leaving Israel, and I especially don’t like leaving my family on Jewish holidays, particularly after the birth of our new baby six months ago. However, I needed to attend the American Zionist Movement biennial conference on behalf of Israel365 Action and was set to return to Israel just in time for Chanuka. But then I received an invitation out of the blue, literally, that made me change my plans and extend my trip, missing the first few days of the Festival Lights with my family.

Invitations have gone out for the Trump White House Hanukkah party on Tuesday Dec. 16. pic.twitter.com/DlAsVQSgOY — Jacob N. Kornbluh (@jacobkornbluh) December 2, 2025

“President Donald and Melania Trump request the pleasure of your company at the Chanuka reception to be held at the White House…”

The blue and white invitation came as a surprise. With my wife Abby encouraging me to attend, I accepted. After all, I had worked hard to support President Trump’s reelection campaign, seeing it as critical for Israel’s security during the war and throughout the difficult period of the Biden administration. I knew many friends would be at the reception, including Pastor Paula White of the White House Faith Council, who had invited me to speak alongside the President on a holiday season prayer call two years ago. But most importantly, I felt it was an opportunity to show respect and thanks to the best president for Israel and the Jewish people.

Chanuka celebrates the victory of the Maccabees over Antiochus and the Greeks who attempted to destroy Judaism by defiling the Temple in Jerusalem and eradicating Jewish practice. The festival commemorates the uneasy relationship between the small Jewish people and the larger, more powerful empires that have surrounded us. Throughout history, the Jewish people have navigated our role in the world while fighting for our precious freedom to worship God.

President Trump speaking at the 2025 Whote House Chanukah Party

The atmosphere at the White House Chanuka party made it clear that Donald Trump was the opposite of Antiochus. Trump was beloved by the Jewish people and was a true friend. Radio host Mark Levin joked that President Trump was the first Jewish president, to which Trump quipped, “It’s true!” The affection from the two hundred or so Jews in the room was genuine and heartfelt for the president who has done so much for Israel and the Jewish people, especially in the wake of the Chanuka massacre in Australia and the complicity of world leaders who have made life more dangerous for their Jewish communities.

“As president of the United States, I will always support Jewish Americans, and I will always be a friend and a champion to the Jewish people,” said President Trump. “We love you, and we love Israel.”

President Trump’s love for the Jews and for Israel was obvious. He called family members of hostages to join him on stage, honored elderly Holocaust survivors, and respectfully engaged in a lighthearted conversation with a 100-year-old woman who marveled at being liberated from the concentration camps 80 years ago and now standing in the White House.

It was meaningful to pray mincha and maariv at the White House—a powerful celebration of freedom of worship that was not lost on any of us. The kosher food was delicious, and it was an honor to represent Israel365 Action alongside executive director Rabbi Pesach Wolicki and delegate Tila Levy Falic. We are all grateful to the President, and to Hashem for placing him in this position at such a critical time for America, Israel, and the world.

Trump ended with a message of hope prevailing against evil: “The story of Hanukkah reminds us that light will always prevail over darkness and faith will triumph over fear. Together, let us honor the eternal flame and the faith that has always protected the Jewish people. You are protected. You are special, special people. I want to wish you all a happy Hanukkah.”

It was hard to be away from my family for the first few nights of Chanuka, but I know that in this period of darkness, it was a meaningful way to recognize the great light that the Jewish people represent in the world.