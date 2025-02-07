Trump Appoints Staunch Pro-Israel Pastor Paula White to Lead New White House Faith Office

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Thursday at the National Prayer Breakfast that he would create a White House Faith Office. “This week, I’m also creating the White House Faith Office, led by Pastor Paula White, who is so amazing,” Trump said. Paula White is an outspoken supporter of Israel who has been at the forefront of advocating for the Jewish State since October 7th. Earlier this week, White met for four hours with Prime Minister Netanyahu.

“I am thrilled to congratulate Pastor Paula White on her very important appointment to lead the White House Faith Office,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365 and a close friend of White’s. “She will bring faith back to America while demonstrating genuine love for Israel and the Jewish people. Israel has no better allies than the faith community, and America could have no better faith leader than Pastor Paula White.”

White visited Israel in June 2023, four months before the outbreak of the Hamas attacks, on a visit organized by Israel365. “Pastor Paula felt that God wanted her to reconnect with Israel before the US presidential campaign got into full swing. She needed to visit the Gaza border to understand firsthand the dangerous threat Hamas posed and to visit the Temple Mount to draw upon the holiness there,” said Weisz.

Since the outbreak of the war, White has been in close contact with Israel365, supporting Israel in her time of need. Just days after the attack, Pastor White called on all Christian women to light Shabbat candles “to stand in solidarity with the Jewish people,” she said in an emergency solidarity webinar organized by Israel365 on October 11th. “I pray thousands, maybe even millions, of Christian women will be lighting those candles as well in solidarity with you.”

White is the President of the National Faith Advisory Board and a pastor at StoryLife Church, where her son Brad and daughter-in-law Rachel also serve as pastors. She also leads an annual “Unleashed” conference, which in 2023 occurred on October 10th. White dedicated the large conference to Israel and invited Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365, to speak at the opening session. “When I stood together with Pastor Paula White that evening as she kicked off her annual ‘Unleashed’ conference, I no longer felt alone,” said Mischel. “I shared the pain of our people, the losses we’ve suffered, as best I could. But what I will never forget about that evening was the way Pastor White spoke to her Christian audience about Israel. Throughout the four-hour program, she passionately and repeatedly called on her audience to support Israel. She told everyone to ‘give to Israel until it hurts,’ to buy a used car instead of a new one, to stop going to Starbucks and to make coffee at home – so they could give more to Israel.” Those in attendance donated tens of thousands of dollars to Israel as a result of White’s appeal.

Although a leading figure in Evangelical Christianity, Paula White has a deep understanding of the Jewish community and has pioneered the deepening of Jewish-Christian relations. While many Jews are fearful of Evangelicals because of rumors that Christian Zionists have ulterior motives, White expressed her belief that Christians should learn from Jews rather than try to convert them.

In an interview with Jerusalem Post in June 2023, White said, “Paul [the apostle] made very clear that God extended his love to the Gentiles, but he did not take something from the Jews and tell us to go back and course correct or convert them. I do not want to convert Jews or send them to [live in] Israel for the rapture. The plan for salvation for the Jews is God’s.”

Pastor Paula, who appeared as number five on the list of Israel’s most influential Christian Allies, is a senior leader of Israel365 Action’s “Keep God’s Land,” which advocates for Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and has spoken at KGL’s conference at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, DC in April 2024.

On her most recent visit to Israel in June 2023, Paula White spent several days in Judea and Samaria to understand the historical and security significance. Israel365 organized the trip to the Tomb of the Patriarchs (Maarat Hamachpela) in Hebron, City of David in Jerusalem, Arugot Farms in the Judean Desert, and sat with Leo Dee in Efrat to learn about his wife and children, murdered by Palestinian terrorists.

Pastor Paula White and husband Jonathan Cain praying from The Israel Bible at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, June 2023.

In addition to Judea and Samaria, White visited Sderot with IDSF founder General Amir Avivi who provided a detailed security briefing of the dangerous threats posed by Hamas to Israel’s south.

Pastor Paula White, her son Brad and husband Jonathan Cain with IDSF General Amir Avivi looking into Gaza, June 2023.



Pastor Paula White visiting the Temple Mount with Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Rabbi Yehuda Glick and others from Israel365, June 2023.



Pastor White and her husband Jonathan Cain, member of the rock and roll band Journey, visited the Israel365 office in Beit Shemesh to speak with the staff, where she provided encouragement to their important work in building relationships between Christians and Jews.



Pastor Paula White and Jonathan Cain (seated) at the Israel365 office, June 2023.



In addition to touring Biblical heritage sites, White studied Torah at the Orthodox women’s seminary Nishmat with renowned Jewish educators Chana Henkin and Racheli Frankel and Atara Eis.

Pastor Paula White and Jonathan Cain studying Torah at Nishmat in Jerusalem, June 2023.



“Pastor Paula is like an Esther figure, who God put in the palace of the king ‘for such a time as this’ ” said Rabbi Weisz. “We pray for God’s blessings upon Paula and Jonathan, and her children Brad and Rachel for their continued leadership advocating for a renewal of faith in the United States. May God grant Pastor Paula wisdom and strength to fulfill President Trump’s vision for America, and for peace through strength in Israel and the region.”

