How Shabbat Transformed James Evans’ Business and His Life

For James Evans, the key to business success wasn’t just strategy or hard work; it was a decision to observe Shabbat. After years of working in the electrical trade and managing his own company, Evans experienced a profound shift in both his personal and professional life when he began keeping the biblical day of rest. In a recent episode of Biblical Money, Evans shared with Rabbi Rami Goldberg how this practice revitalized not only his business but his relationships, perspective, and sense of peace.

Evans’ journey to Shabbat observance began over 30 years ago when he and his family discovered Pastor Larry Huck’s New Beginnings Church in Dallas. Through Pastor Huck’s teachings, Evans was introduced to the spiritual significance of Shabbat, which for him meant more than just a day off. He realized it was a divine invitation to step away from the constant noise and busyness of life and reconnect with God, family, and community. “Everything started lining up better. My business, family, relationships, it was a complete transformation,” Evans says.

Before adopting Shabbat, Evans was working around the clock, trying to grow his electrical business. He had moved to Dallas from Kentucky, worked his way up in the field, and eventually launched his own company. But as with many entrepreneurs, growth wasn’t without its struggles. In the early days, the company faced tough times, especially during a market downturn. Despite this, Evans was able to weather the storm thanks to advice from a mentor who taught him to plan for setbacks and to stay focused. However, the true turning point came when Evans decided to honor the Sabbath, a practice that shifted his entire outlook.

By resting on Shabbat, from Friday sundown to Saturday sundown, Evans began to experience unexpected blessings. “We saw an exponential increase in business. Clients we never thought we could land started coming to us, and we were able to handle that growth,” he says. His company, though still relatively small, thrived in ways he hadn’t imagined. The key, he explains, was creating a firm foundation by honoring God through rest, which provided clarity, focus, and renewal.

Evans isn’t alone in discovering the power of Shabbat. Many Christians are increasingly drawn to the practice, recognizing that it’s not just a Jewish tradition, but a spiritual discipline with far-reaching benefits. The observance of Shabbat is resonating with those who want to reclaim their time, families, and faith in a world that seems to be moving faster and faster. Shabbat provides a space to unplug, recalibrate, and put God back at the center of life.

This growing movement toward Shabbat has been highlighted by prominent figures like Charlie Kirk, who, before his passing, became a staunch advocate for the Sabbath. Inspired by his mentor Dennis Prager, Kirk learned that observing Shabbat brought him peace, clarity, and strength. In his final book, Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life, Kirk made the case that Shabbat is a transformative practice for everyone, not just Jews. He believed that embracing the Sabbath could help individuals and families thrive in a world that often feels chaotic and disconnected.

Rabbi Elie Mischel’s Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal extends this message, explaining how the principles of Shabbat have preserved the Jewish people for millennia. In the book, Rabbi Mischel argues that Shabbat can also help rebuild families, renew faith, and restore Western civilization. He emphasizes that whether you’re Jewish or Christian, Shabbat offers a powerful tool to combat the fragmentation of modern life. Evans echoes this sentiment, sharing that his life and business flourished as he embraced the deeper spiritual meaning of Shabbat.

For Evans, the practice of Shabbat became more than just a day of rest—it became a symbol of God’s order and peace in a chaotic world. “I started my day with prayer, and even on the job, I made time to stay focused and clear,” he explains. “Shabbat gave me the space to recharge and come back stronger, and it truly made all the difference.”

Evans’ story is a powerful example of how honoring Shabbat can transform not only business success but personal life as well. Through his journey, he found that stepping away from the constant grind and dedicating one day a week to rest and spiritual reflection created a deep sense of purpose and alignment in his life.

As Evans’ story illustrates, Shabbat is more than just a day off—it’s a life-changing practice that can guide you through the busyness of life, strengthen your faith, and set your business on a path to greater success.

