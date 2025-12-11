The World saw a war zone. They saw home.

When October 7th happened, Jeffrey Goldgrab and his wife, Meira, didn’t feel fear. They felt clarity. After years of dreaming about Israel, the moment to go home had finally come. They left behind their comfortable life in Boca Raton, their community, their careers. They packed up four young children, ages 3 to 10, and moved 6,000 miles to a country in the middle of a war.

“It’s something that was always on our minds, and that is to make Israel our home,” Jeffrey explains.

They’re not alone. Since October 7, 2023, more than 7,000 Jews from around the world have made aliyah, choosing destiny over safety.

Now Jeffrey is spearheading projects with Israel365 Action, building partnerships between Christians and Jews that strengthen the Jewish presence in the Land of Israel.

We are living in a time when the ancient words of the prophets are unfolding before our eyes. Every Jewish family that returns to the Land is another step toward the fulfillment of promises made thousands of years ago, promises that belong to all of us who hold Scripture dear.

Jeffrey Goldgrab of Israel365, his wife Meira, and their family, upon arriving in Israel.

“And there is hope for your future, declares GOD: Your children shall return to their country.” — Jeremiah 31:17

This Sunday night, the first night of Chanukah, you’re invited to witness these prophecies in action.

Our prayer calls have become a sacred virtual space where people from around the world gather to lift up the Jewish people’s return to their homeland and hear directly from those who have answered the call.

Come Light Up Aliyah: First Night of Chanukah Prayer Call Sunday, December 14th 1 PM CST | 2 PM EST | 9 PM Israel

Panelists:

Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Host

Sara Lamm, Bible Plus & Israel365

Rabbi Yair Hindin, Condor Property Group

Jeffrey Goldgrab, Israel365 Action

Chris Granzow, Templ3 Media & CAFI

Join us as we light the first candle together and hear the real stories, the challenges, the miracles, and the unshakeable faith of those who made aliyah.

Sign up here!