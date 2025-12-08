From Kenya to Texas: how Pauline Ndirangu turned faith and hard work into a healthcare legacy

When Pauline Ndirangu moved from Kenya to the United States at sixteen, she had no idea that her journey through hospitals, ICUs, and neonatal flights would one day lead her to build a thriving business of her own. Speaking with Rabbi Rami Goldberg on Biblical Money, a podcast produced by Israel365, Ndirangu shared how her deep faith and entrepreneurial spirit guided her from respiratory therapy into launching a successful healthcare training school.

Ndirangu’s path began in Kenya, where she excelled academically and finished high school at fifteen. Her father, a businessman who owned hotels, real estate, and transportation companies, set an example that would later define her. “I saw how much he enjoyed what he did and how hard he worked,” she told Rabbi Rami. “I knew early on that I wasn’t going to stay employed forever.”

After earning a degree in respiratory therapy, she spent over a decade in hospitals and clinics, managing critical care teams and working in flight medicine. But eventually, she felt a calling to create something of her own. “When you’re working for somebody else, you’re learning. But there came a point when I wanted more time freedom, more financial freedom, and the chance to fulfill my God-given purpose,” she said.

That purpose became a healthcare training school where students can complete short, intensive programs and enter the medical workforce in just weeks. What started as a one-woman operation with pen and paper has grown into a respected institution known for its quality graduates and its strong word-of-mouth reputation among hospitals and clinics across Texas.

Though the school doesn’t advertise itself as Christian, its culture reflects Ndirangu’s values of servant leadership, integrity, and generosity. “Your business looks like you,” she explained. “If you’re bankrupt inside, your business will be too.” That philosophy drives how she leads her staff, interacts with students, and serves her community.

She also uses her business as a platform for giving. Her school funds scholarships for students who can’t afford tuition, and she partners with ministries in Kenya that rescue children from trafficking and help young mothers get off the streets. “We’re blessed to be a blessing,” she said. “It’s not just about profit. You have to tie your profits to a purpose.”

Ndirangu reflected on the lessons she’s learned as a leader. Early on, she admits she kept struggling employees too long out of loyalty. “I was faithful to a fault,” she said. “I can’t be more invested in your potential than you are.” That clarity has helped her build a strong, committed team that shares her vision for service.

Now, with her school firmly established, she’s planning to expand—starting with more locations across Texas and eventually franchising the model nationwide. “We want to give others the opportunity to run a successful business and have the blueprint to do it right,” she said.

Watch the full interview with Pauline Ndirangu on Biblical Money, part of Israel365’s mission to connect faith, finance, and the people of Israel.