An Army of Christian Watchmen for Israel: A Picture is Worth a Thousand Words

One thousand ambassadors received official certificates from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Friends of Zion organization, pledging to stand with and advocate for the State of Israel worldwide.

One thousand participants of the Friends of Zion Ambassadors Summit, initiated by Dr. Mike Evans in cooperation with the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received their official certificates today as Friends of Zion Ambassadors, declaring their commitment to promote Israel, strengthen its global standing, and combat antisemitism.

The summit concluded a historic and extraordinary week in Israel, described as one of the most significant visits since the establishment of the State. It was the largest delegation of its kind ever to arrive in Israel, composed of approximately one thousand influential pastors, faith leaders, and opinion-shapers from the United States. Among them were television network owners, leading media figures, and digital influencers with millions of followers, who came to witness Israel’s reality firsthand during this challenging time.

Throughout the week, the delegation toured the country, visiting the Nova Festival site and communities near the Gaza border where the October 7 massacre occurred. They met with hostage survivors and Nova attack survivors, hearing their harrowing firsthand testimonies.

The delegation held a moving visit at Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, where for the first time a special memorial ceremony for Christian leaders took place. Participants met with bereaved families and laid flowers and Israeli flags on the graves of soldiers who fell in the Iron Swords War.

During their stay, delegates met with Israel’s President, Ambassador Mike Huckabee, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Speaker of the Knesset. They also visited an IDF base, meeting with soldiers who fought on October 7 and continue to serve on the frontlines, as well as with experts in intelligence, defense, and security, who provided in-depth briefings on Israel’s security challenges.

As part of their visit, the delegation toured Jerusalem’s historic and biblical sites, including the Western Wall, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Mount of Olives, and key landmarks in the Old City. They also visited ancient Shiloh, where Dr. Mike Evans addressed a message to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, calling for the application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria. Throughout their visit, participants held prayers for the peace of Jerusalem and for the State of Israel.

Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the summit, announced an ambitious goal to bring 10,000 ambassadors over the next 36 months, as part of an international vision to strengthen global support for Israel.

The Friends of Zion Ambassadors Summit made history. Beyond the profound significance of this visit, it also laid the cornerstone for a far-reaching international initiative, unprecedented in scale and impact, to build a worldwide network of leaders committed to standing with Israel.