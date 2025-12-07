From Shiloh, the First Capital of Israel, Dr Mike Evans Calls on Vice President Vance and President Trump

Dr Mike Evans, the most significant US supporter of Donald Trump in Israel and one of the most influential evangelical leaders in the world, issued a direct public call today to Vice President JD Vance and to President Trump during a powerful address delivered in Shiloh, the first capital of Israel.

In his remarks, Dr Evans expressed deep appreciation for the American administration and for President Trump’s leadership, while calling on both the Vice President and the President to stand firm with Israel regarding the future of Judea and Samaria. He emphasized the historic and biblical right of the Jewish people to the land, noting that the core of biblical history unfolded in these regions.

Dr Evans underscored that Shiloh was the first capital of the State of Israel and the place where the Tabernacle stood. He noted that this was the seat of the prophet Samuel and one of the most sacred and formative locations in Jewish history. He stressed that the connection of Israel to Judea and Samaria is rooted in faith, scripture and divine covenant, and not merely in political considerations.

Addressing Vice President Vance directly, Dr Evans called on the administration to reject any policy that would pressure Israel to relinquish control of Judea and Samaria to radical Islamic forces. He warned that thousands of suicide bombers have come out of that area and that such concessions would pose a direct threat to Israel’s security. Referring to Tucker Carlson, he said the foundation of the MAGA base, is the Bible, believing Christian’s who believe that Israel is the biblical land.

Dr Evans also called on President Trump to complete the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and urged that this designation be expanded to include the Muslim Brotherhood in Qatar, Turkey, and Syria, where the organization operates and exerts influence. He stated that radical Islamic ideology seeks domination and destruction and has no connection to any genuine peace framework.

Throughout his address, Dr Evans reaffirmed his full support for President Trump, the American administration, and the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel. He concluded by stating that this alliance is built on shared faith, shared values, and the biblical foundations that unite both nations.