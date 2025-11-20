New Book Argues October 7th Launched ‘Universal Zionism’ Era. Here’s What That Means.

Rabbi Tuly Weisz, founder of Israel365, has just released a groundbreaking new book, Universal Zionism: The Movement Powering Today’s Jewish-Christian Alliance, which argues that the events of October 7, 2023, marked the beginning of a new era in Zionism—a phase the author calls “Universal Zionism.” According to Rabbi Weisz, the attacks on Israel that day were not just an act of terror, but a turning point for both Israel and the world. His book explores the idea that Israel’s return to its homeland is not only a blessing for the Jewish people but a divine mission that will ultimately benefit all of humanity.

In his compelling new work, Rabbi Weisz builds on the foundations of earlier Zionist movements, starting with Theodor Herzl’s Political Zionism and Rabbi Abraham Isaac Kook’s Religious Zionism. But Universal Zionism, as presented in this book, moves the conversation in an entirely new direction. Rabbi Weisz proposes that Israel’s mission now transcends its borders, extending to all nations. It is not only a movement for Jewish survival—it is a calling for the world’s nations to align with a higher purpose rooted in biblical values.

As Rabbi Weisz writes in the book, “Israel’s restoration was never meant to be a benefit solely for the Jewish people; it is a blessing for the entire world, fulfilling God’s promises to all nations.” Israel’s success, in this framework, is a divine plan that speaks to the redemption of humanity. It is a call for nations to work together to bring about peace, justice, and righteousness, with Israel serving as the spiritual beacon.

The Spiritual Heart of Universal Zionism

At the core of Universal Zionism is a belief that Israel’s purpose is not just political but deeply spiritual. Rabbi Weisz makes the case that Israel is destined to lead the world not through military might but through moral strength and spiritual authority. The book draws heavily on biblical prophecies, particularly Isaiah’s vision of Israel as “a light unto the nations” (Isaiah 42:6). Rabbi Weisz emphasizes that Israel’s restoration is the fulfillment of a divine promise that brings blessings to all nations.

In this context, the October 7th attacks are framed as a revelation of the deep divisions in the world today. Rabbi Weisz argues that these tragic events revealed “the fault lines that divide civilization from barbarism” and that Israel now faces the challenge of leading not only through military defense but through spiritual and moral leadership. The book calls for Jews and Christians to unite around shared biblical values, working together for a common cause.

Israel’s New Role as a Moral Superpower

One of the most powerful aspects of the book is Rabbi Weisz’s vision of Israel as a “moral superpower.” In a world often defined by military power and economic strength, Israel is called to lead through its example of wisdom, justice, and righteousness. Rabbi Weisz writes, “Israel’s victory is not measured by the size of its army or the depth of its wealth. Israel is destined to lead by example—through wisdom, righteousness, and the example of a society rooted in divine principles.”

This vision of Israel leading the world through ethical leadership and spiritual authority is a bold departure from the traditional understanding of power. According to Rabbi Weisz, Israel’s true strength will lie in its ability to inspire other nations to adopt the values that have allowed it to thrive despite the odds.

A Call to Action: The Power of Jewish-Christian Alliance

Rabbi Weisz’s book is more than a reflection on history—it is a call to action for the present. The author urges Jews and Christians to recognize the importance of standing together for a shared vision of peace, justice, and truth. “Universal Zionism,” Rabbi Weisz writes, “is not just a vision for Israel, but a vision for all humanity—a world aligned with the divine will, fulfilling promises made to Israel and to all nations.”

In the book, Rabbi Weisz challenges readers to embrace this vision and to actively participate in the unfolding story of Israel’s mission to heal and redeem the world. As he explains, the events of October 7th showed the world the deep divides we face—but Israel’s response can be a catalyst for spiritual and moral awakening on a global scale.

Israel’s Restoration: A Vision for All Nations

+Ultimately, Rabbi Weisz’s new book makes a compelling case for Israel’s role in shaping the future of all nations. Universal Zionism: The Movement Powering Today’s Jewish-Christian Alliance is not just about Jewish survival, but about creating a world that aligns with the divine purpose laid out in the Bible. “Israel’s victory,” Rabbi Weisz argues, “will determine whether civilization advances to new heights or collapses into darkness.”

With this bold new vision, Rabbi Weisz invites readers to see Israel not just as a nation, but as the fulfillment of a divine plan that can transform the world. This is not an abstract dream for the future. Universal Zionism, Rabbi Weisz asserts, is a reality that is unfolding today, and Israel is leading the way.

To learn more about the transformative vision of Universal Zionism, get your copy of Rabbi Tuly Weisz’s new book Universal Zionism: The Movement Powering Today’s Jewish-Christian Alliance today for just $14.99—half off for Black Friday!