“This Is the Moment”: Why Rabbi Rami Goldberg Is Enlisting in the IDF at 45

An Interview with Rabbi Rami Goldberg

Rabbi Rami Goldberg has spent nearly two decades living in Israel and dedicating his life to strengthening Christians’ and Jews’ connection to the land and people of Israel. But now, at 45 years old—and with two sons approaching their own draft dates—he is taking a step he once thought he’d never take: joining the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) through Shlav Bet, a special program for older volunteers and immigrants who were never drafted in their youth.

His decision comes at a pivotal moment for Israel. After two years of war and national strain, Rami felt that simply standing on the sidelines was no longer an option.

Throughout his training and service, Rami will be sharing updates, reflections, and behind-the-scenes glimpses inside the IDF through his WhatsApp group. Click Here to Join!

I sat down with Rami to understand why he is doing this now—and what this step means for him, his family, and for Israel365’s global community.

Rami, before we talk about your enlistment, tell our readers a bit about yourself and your work at Israel365.

I grew up in New Jersey and made aliyah—immigrated to Israel—nineteen years ago. For many years I worked in business, but eventually found my way to Israel365, where I serve as Director of Strategic Relationships.

My whole job is about connection. I run a prayer WhatsApp group, I host monthly prayer calls, I help build relationships at Shabbat meals, at events, at community gatherings. I also help raise funds for Israel365’s projects. It’s work that I truly love, because it allows me to connect with people all over the world who feel passionately about Israel and the Bible.

And now, as I enter the IDF, I’ll be sharing updates from the training base on that same WhatsApp group. Anyone who wants to is encouraged to join.

You’re 45. Most IDF soldiers are 18–21. Why enlist now?

When I first moved to Israel, I was 26, married, already had two kids—and the army sent me an exemption card. I can still remember the moment I got it. I’ve never felt more like a freeloader. Everyone around me was serving, and I wasn’t.

For nearly two decades, that stayed with me. I always felt like something was unfinished.

Now, with two sons preparing to enlist, I couldn’t ignore that feeling anymore. How can I tell them, “It’s your duty,” if I wasn’t willing to do the same?

Israel is still at war. Even during periods of ceasefire, there are constant IDF operations. When I was in Ashkelon recently, just miles from Gaza, you could still hear the booms. The need hasn’t gone away.

You’re joining through a program called Shlav Bet. What is it, and why is it perfect for you?

Shlav Bet means “Track B.” It’s a path for men and women who didn’t serve at the usual age—often immigrants or older Israelis—giving them a second chance.

The training is shorter, about two weeks. Then you join the reserves in a combat-support role—real work that keeps the army running, even if it’s not front-line infantry.

For me, it’s the right balance. It allows me to step up and contribute in a meaningful, needed way.

Was there a moment when you said, “I’m doing this”?

Yes.

A year ago, I began the application process, but then I broke my hand playing hockey. I figured that was the end of it.

Then, at a barbecue months later, a friend—who’s 50—told me he had enlisted through Shlav Bet. He said it was one of the most meaningful things he’d ever done.

I felt it instantly: If he can do it, why can’t I?

Sometimes opportunities present themselves. When they do, you either say yes or you pretend you didn’t hear the call. I wasn’t going to ignore it.

You’ve spoken about wanting to understand the army from the inside. What does that mean?

For my entire adult life, I’ve controlled my schedule—my work, my time, my decisions. The army is the opposite. You surrender your autonomy for the sake of the nation. That’s something most Israelis experience at 18. I never did.

I want to understand that part of Israeli life. I want to understand what my sons will experience. And I want to understand what so many Israelis carry inside them when they put on a uniform.

How has your family responded?

They’ve been incredibly supportive.

My sons are excited—they’ll be enlisting soon themselves. My wife, of course, prefers when I’m home, but she understands the national responsibility. She sees this as part of our story.

And honestly, the wives of soldiers deserve enormous credit. Every Shabbat alone, every logistical headache—those fall on them. They are unbelievably strong. This wouldn’t be possible without her.

You’ve said this feels “biblical.” What do you mean?

There’s a verse we say: Hashem oz le’amo yiten—“God gives strength to His people.”

Standing up as a Jew in our land, protecting our people, protecting our families—this is something our ancestors dreamed of for centuries.

My unit is mostly religious, and in some ways it feels like joining the kind of army King David led: men who studied Torah but also stood ready to defend the nation when needed.

Yes, there are internal spiritual battles. But there are also real enemies at our borders who must be stopped.

What have the past two years of war shown you about the Jewish people?

Our resilience is incredible.

I travel constantly. Recently, I sat on a plane next to a young American woman who told me she feels hopeless about her country’s future.

I felt the opposite. Despite everything, there’s so much energy here—so much purpose, so much forward momentum. Israel is growing, evolving, building. We’re only at the beginning of something historic.

You’ve done a lot to help the home front—driving soldiers, delivering meals, helping farmers, packing supplies. How do you view the home front now that you’re heading into the army?

People outside Israel often misunderstand this: the home front is not separate from the army. It’s part of it.

Without the home front—without meals, equipment, prayer, support—the army cannot function.

Christians and Jews around the world should know that their support is essential. Prayer matters. Donations matter. Visiting Israel matters. Public support matters. All of it strengthens the people on the front lines.

Now I’ll be serving in the army itself, but the home front remains absolutely critical.

Do you see yourself as a role model?

I try to live my values. If I believe something is right, I try to do it—especially when it’s uncomfortable.

My WhatsApp group has hundreds of people. I share Bible teachings, reflections, photos—whatever is happening that day. During my IDF training and service, I’ll be sharing updates from inside the army as much as possible.

I want people around the world to feel connected to what’s happening here, not from the outside, but from up close.

Any final thoughts as you head into this new chapter?

I love my life—my family, my work at Israel365, my community. Joining the army isn’t a burden. It’s part of being fully invested in the story unfolding in Israel right now.

We each get moments in life where we’re called to step up. This is mine. And I’m grateful for the chance.

For updates from Rami throughout his IDF training and service, join his WhatsApp group here:

https://chat.whatsapp.com/E2rSFjgAAGw19Dr5WMawma