Will Mamdani Wreck America? A Critical Webinar This Sunday

Leading experts to address what Zohran Mamdani’s election means for Jews, Christians, and America.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST / 9 PM Israel Time

In the wake of Zohran Mamdani’s stunning election as New York City’s mayor—the first openly anti-Zionist politician to lead the most Jewish city outside of Israel—Israel365 Action and the Victory Coalition are convening an emergency webinar featuring some of the most important voices in the fight against antisemitism and jihadist ideology. The webinar will take place this Sunday, November 16, at 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST / 9 PM Israel time.

The webinar, titled “JIHAD IN NEW YORK: THE MEANING OF MAMDANI,” brings together an unprecedented lineup of experts:

Minister Amichai Chikli, Israel’s Minister of Diaspora Affairs, offers a unique perspective from the Israeli government on what this election means for the safety and security of Diaspora Jewish communities.

Robert Spencer, Director of JihadWatch.org and one of America’s foremost experts on Islamic extremism, will provide insight into the ideological currents that propelled Mamdani to victory.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action, will moderate this critical conversation, drawing on his extensive experience in Jewish-Christian relations and advocacy for Israel.

Frank Gaffney, President of the Institute for the American Future and Chairman of the Victory Coalition, brings decades of national security expertise and has been at the forefront of exposing radical Islamic influence in American politics.

Mamdani’s victory represents a seismic shift in American politics. A self-described socialist who has championed “globalize the intifada,” threatened to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and promoted BDS, Mamdani now controls the governance of a city home to nearly two million Jews.

Exit polls revealed that 38% of voters considered his views on Israel a significant factor in their vote—and rather than hurting him, his anti-Zionist stance may have actually helped secure his base. This normalization of anti-Israel ideology at the highest levels of government has profound implications that extend far beyond New York City.

