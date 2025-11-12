Divine Guidance and Bold Action: What Rebekah Can Teach Us About Standing with Israel Today

The Torah portion of Chayei Sarah isn’t just a story from ancient times—it’s a powerful, timeless lesson that speaks directly to the struggles we face today.

With themes of divine guidance and the courage to act in faith, this portion offers profound insights for navigating the challenges of our modern world.

It is also this week’s Torah portion.



For those unfamiliar with the term, a Torah portion (parsha) is a weekly section from the Torah, the central text of the Jewish faith, that is read and reflected upon by Jewish communities worldwide. Each portion is filled with timeless wisdom, and the story of Chayei Sarah offers us deep insight into faith, action, and divine guidance.

At the heart of this portion is a key moment in the story of Abraham’s family. Abraham sends his trusted servant, Eliezer, on a mission to find a wife for Isaac. Eliezer prays for divine guidance and asks for a sign: a woman who will not only give him a drink but also offer to water his camels. God answers when Rebekah appears, going far beyond Eliezer’s request by offering to water all ten camels—an act of exceptional kindness.

Watering camels was no small feat. A single camel can drink up to 25 gallons, and Eliezer had ten. For Rebekah to volunteer for this task demonstrated her extraordinary generosity. But what truly sets her apart is the heart behind her actions. She didn’t just act because she was asked. She recognized a need and gave without hesitation, even when it required more effort than expected.

Eliezer’s request was not random; he wanted to find someone with chesed, a deeply compassionate heart. Since Isaac’s character was defined by gevurah (strength), his wife should embody the opposite quality—chesed—to complement and balance him. Rebekah’s willingness to go above and beyond showed her profound chesed. Her act of kindness wasn’t just a simple gesture—it was a sign of her capacity for generosity and her alignment with God’s greater plan.

The level of kindness Rebekah demonstrated was rare. When Eliezer asked for water, Rebekah didn’t rush him; she waited until he had finished drinking and only then offered to water the camels. She didn’t assume he was mocking her by asking for help with the camels, as many might have done. Instead, she recognized his genuine need and responded with an open heart. This level of generosity and compassion is what made her a fitting match for Isaac.

Rebekah’s actions remind us that faith is not passive. It calls us to act, to move forward even when the path ahead is unclear. She didn’t wait for a divine revelation to guide her; she took initiative, driven by compassion. And in doing so, she became a key figure in God’s plan for the future of Israel.

In today’s world, Rebekah’s example of kindness challenges us to ask: how can we act in faith, going beyond what is expected to help those in need? How can we, like her, respond to the needs around us, even when it requires more from us than we might have anticipated?

This story also feels especially relevant as we look at Israel’s current challenges. With mounting security threats and political instability, especially with the rise of figures like Mamdani—whose election has stirred fear and anxiety among Jewish communities worldwide—the connection to Chayei Sarah feels urgent. Like Eliezer, we are called to trust that God is guiding us, even when the path ahead is unclear.

Just as Eliezer trusted in God’s plan, Israel today is called to trust that its mission is not in vain. While the road ahead may be fraught with challenges, Israel’s resilience and faith remain a beacon of hope. This week’s Torah portion teaches us that even small acts of kindness and faith can have a profound impact. Rebekah’s faith, trust, and kindness helped build the foundation for the Jewish people’s future.

As Israel faces critical times, we too are called to stand with her—just as Rebekah did, with faith and action. Now is the time to support Israel, whether through prayer, advocacy, or action.

Let’s walk forward with faith, knowing that our actions today can help shape a more secure and hopeful future. Just as Rebekah’s kindness shaped the future of the Jewish people, your support can make a lasting impact today. The time is now.