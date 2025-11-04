Kristallnacht “Crossing Over the Broken Glass” virtual event

Ten From the Nations Announces 2025 Kristallnacht Commemoration Virtual Event in Partnership with Israel365 – November 9, 2025

On November 9–10, 1938, Kristallnacht—the Night of Broken Glass—shocked the world. Synagogues, schools, businesses, and cemeteries across Germany were desecrated, thousands of Jewish families were brutalized, and 30,000 Jewish men were imprisoned in concentration camps. Though the world looked on in horror, attention quickly faded, leaving Jewish communities to grieve in isolation.

Eighty-six years later, that same spirit of hatred has reemerged. Following the atrocities of October 7, 2023, the ancient poison of antisemitism is again spreading rapidly around the globe—in universities, on city streets, and even in places of worship.

“In my lifetime, I’ve never seen such open hostility toward the Jewish people,” said Rabbi Elie Mischel, Director of Education at Israel365. “We are witnessing an explosion of antisemitism unlike anything since the Holocaust. That’s why gatherings like this Kristallnacht commemoration are not just meaningful—they are essential. Silence in times like these is complicity.”

In response to these alarming trends, Ten From the Nations, in partnership with Israel365, will host the 2025 Kristallnacht Commemoration, “KRISTALLNACHT: Crossing Over the Broken Glass,” on Sunday, November 9, at 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT. This global virtual event will confront both the historic and the ongoing scourge of antisemitism—calling Christians and Jews to stand together in truth and courage.

“Our 2023 theme, Not On My Watch, called Christians to solidarity with the Jewish people,” said Lt. Col. (Ret.) Al McCarn, president of the Ten From the Nations Board of Directors. “This year, solidarity is no longer enough. We must cross over the broken glass of history—acknowledging the church’s role in centuries of antisemitism—and step into a new era of peace, truth, and shared purpose.”

Rabbi Mischel added, “The world is once again standing at a moral crossroads. Just as in 1938, many are choosing to look away. But this time, there is also a powerful movement of Christians who are standing with Israel and the Jewish people. Events like this, cosponsored by Israel365, are lighting a beacon of moral clarity in a very dark time.”

Presented in partnership with Israel365, this event underscores the shared mission of building bridges between Jews and Christians. As Rabbi Mischel emphasized, “Our partnership with Ten From the Nations reflects our belief that prophecy is unfolding before our eyes. The nations are being called to stand with Israel—not out of guilt, but out of faith and conviction.”

“Crossing Over the Broken Glass” invites Jews and Christians alike to join together in building the future foretold by the prophet Isaiah:

“Many peoples shall come and say, ‘Come, let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob, that he may teach us his ways and that we may walk in his paths’.” (Isaiah 2:3)

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, November 9, 2025

Sunday, November 9, 2025 Time: 12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT

12:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM CT Format: Virtual Event

Virtual Event Registration: https://www.tenfromthenations.org/kristallnacht

The program will feature an international lineup of rabbis, pastors, professors, soldiers, politicians, and journalists from Israel, the United States, Canada, Austria, and Germany. Among the distinguished participants are:

Rabbi Tuly Weisz • Michele Bachmann • Rabbi Pesach Wolicki • Rabbi Yishai Fleisher • MK Ohad Tal • Joshua Waller • Luke Hilton • Rabbi Ari Abramowitz • Rabbi Yehudah Glick • Tommy Waller • Dean Bye • Gidon Ariel • Doron Keidar • Rabbi Elie Mischel • Samuel Wearp • Pastor Jobst Bittner • Dr. Susanna Kokonan • Bob O’Dell • Lt. Col. Alan West • John Guandolo • Lt. Col. Al McCarn • Steve Wearp • David Altman • Russ Smith

About Ten From the Nations

Ten From the Nations is an international initiative dedicated to building bridges between Christians and Jews, educating on the biblical and historical roots of antisemitism, and mobilizing Christians to stand with Israel and the Jewish people in faith, truth, and action.