They Call Gaza a “Genocide.” Then Ignore the Real One in Sudan.

While anti-Israel activists flood social media with the word genocide, a verified Islamist-led genocide is raging in Sudan — and the world doesn’t seem to care. The contrast exposes a deep moral rot: when Israel can’t be blamed, the outrage disappears.

A Real Genocide, Not a Manufactured One

In Sudan, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — an Islamist paramilitary group descended from the Janjaweed militias of Darfur — are carrying out one of the deadliest mass slaughters in modern history. According to the Council on Foreign Relations (Oct 27, 2025), more than 150,000 people have been killed and 14 million displaced since 2023. Entire villages have been burned to the ground. Hospitals have been stormed. Patients executed in their beds.

Satellite imagery and eyewitness reports confirm what humanitarian officials now call the world’s largest killing field. “It was like a killing field,” said survivor Tajal-Rahman to PBS News (Oct 29, 2025), describing the RSF’s systematic massacres of non-Arab civilians in Darfur.

Starvation Without Headlines

The atrocities don’t stop at bullets. The United Nations warns that more than 25 million Sudanese now face famine — the largest hunger crisis on earth. Yet you won’t see it trending. “Despite being the deadliest ongoing conflict, no banners, no sit-ins, no attention,” wrote human-rights advocate Nicolas Agostini in Geneva Solutions (Feb 2025).

A second before they execute a mother and child whose only sin is that they are not Muslims.



But this is not in Gaza…



This is in Sudan where a shocking genocide is taking place.



But don't forget, if there are no Jews, there is no News. pic.twitter.com/1YrkBUUtMe — Eli Afriat 🇮🇱🎗 (@EliAfriatISR) October 29, 2025

There are no college protests, no campus encampments, no celebrity hashtags. Because in Sudan, there’s no Israel to blame.

The Gaza Obsession

Meanwhile, the same activists who ignore Sudan have spent two years accusing Israel of “genocide” in Gaza — a claim repeatedly debunked by independent experts.

“The so-called Gaza famine was based on biased samples and political manipulation,” said Prof. Danny Orbach of the BESA Center in August 2025. The “genocide” narrative has collapsed under scrutiny: no credible evidence, no mass graves, no ethnic targeting.

Even the Washington Institute reported in March 2024 that Hamas-controlled sources have inflated Gaza casualty figures using unverifiable “media reports.” Researcher Gabriel Epstein concluded that “fatality numbers have lost any claim to validity.”

Hypocrisy Laid Bare

The same international NGOs, journalists, and “human-rights” influencers who weaponized humanitarian language against Israel have gone silent in the face of actual genocide.

In Darfur, Islamist militias are exterminating entire ethnic groups. In Gaza, Israel is fighting a terrorist organization that started a war with the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. Yet only one story captures the world’s outrage — the fake one.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams broke ranks with the silence, writing on X in October 2025: “Men, women, and children are being slaughtered, and the world is silent.” His words cut to the heart of a global double standard.

The Truth the World Won’t Face

There is no genocide in Gaza. There is one in Sudan — confirmed by eyewitnesses, satellite images, and international organizations. But because Israel isn’t involved, the world’s self-proclaimed defenders of human rights have looked away.

While Israel is falsely condemned, Islamist killers are free to burn, starve, and rape their victims in the dark. The selective outrage doesn’t just reveal hypocrisy. It costs lives.