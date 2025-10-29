How Randy Ferreira Turned a 5-Man Bible Study into a Movement—and Built a Business Along the Way

When Randy Ferreira walked into a 7,000-member church and found just five men sitting in a lifeless Bible class, he decided to fix it. Within a year, 400 men were packing the sanctuary every Wednesday night—eating, praying, and holding each other accountable through a ministry he called Wingman Nation. That same drive—to build, organize, and lift others—turned a former schoolteacher who once painted apartments for extra cash into the founder of a real-estate company managing nearly 9,000 units and hundreds of employees across the Southeast.

Ferreira’s story, told in a new episode of Biblical Money with Rabbi Rami Goldberg, produced by Israel365, blends entrepreneurship and ministry in equal measure. Israel365 connects Jews and Christians who care about strengthening Israel, and Ferreira’s mix of faith and practicality fits right in.

He didn’t begin with capital or connections. He began with paint cans. As a young teacher in upstate New York, Ferreira picked up summer work fixing apartments and got to know a small-time landlord who explained how rental income built wealth. Ferreira bought a duplex of his own, then two more. Tired of the cold and ready for risk, he and his wife sold everything, hitched a trailer to their car, and drove to Tampa with no job lined up. Within a decade, he’d climbed from leasing agent to regional vice president. In his late 30s, he took the leap and launched his own company.

Today, Blue Rock Premiere employs around 400 people and oversees thousands of apartments across the Southeast. From day one, Ferreira made it clear the company would operate by biblical standards. “Doing the right thing in God’s eyes comes before the bottom line,” he said. New hires hear that in the interview process. Prayer is part of meetings. Scripture verses appear in company emails. Ferreira doesn’t force faith, but he refuses to hide it.

That same conviction led to Wingman Nation. Frustrated by the lack of spaces where men could be honest about faith, work, and family, Ferreira created one. He borrowed the language of aviation—“wingmen” looking out for one another—and designed a program that mixed fellowship, study, and accountability. “We made it something guys actually wanted to come to,” he said. Food, video lessons, small groups, T-shirts, and energy. Soon, 300 to 400 men were showing up every week. The model—“better fathers, better husbands, more godly men”—spread to other churches, and Ferreira helped build free launch kits so anyone could start a group in their own congregation.

When COVID shut down gatherings, Ferreira and his co-founder, Pastor Jay Dennis, took the mission online. They launched two podcasts: Wingman Men’s Moments, quick devotionals offering godly advice for daily life, and The Papa Rock and J-Pop Show, longer conversations tackling tough cultural issues through Scripture. “We don’t give our opinion,” Ferreira said. “We say, here’s what God says. You decide what to do with it.”

Beyond his own ministry, Ferreira gives heavily to faith-based causes—from campus ministry at the University of South Florida to a new church plant in Lakeland called City Central Church, modeled after the simple fellowship of the Book of Acts. He also supports a crisis-pregnancy center helping women choose life.

Ferreira’s formula is straightforward but rare: work hard, stay ethical, give back, and never separate business from belief. He admits his early tithing came more from his wife’s pressure than conviction, but once he started giving faithfully, “I couldn’t outgive God,” he said. Promotions, opportunities, and peace followed.

His message to other men is equally direct: lead at home first. When fathers turn to faith, he says, 94 percent of the time their families follow. “If you want to change the world,” Ferreira told Goldberg, “start by changing yourself and the people under your roof.”

Watch the full interview on Biblical Money with Rabbi Rami Goldberg, part of Israel365’s mission to connect faith, finance, and the people of Israel.