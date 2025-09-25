Why Serving Others—and Making Money—Is a Biblical Command

Is making money a vice—or something sacred? In a world where business is often dismissed as a necessary evil, Rabbi Daniel Lapin turns that notion on its head. On a recent episode of Biblical Money, hosted by Israel365’s Rabbi Rami Goldberg, Lapin delivered a message that disrupts conventional wisdom: “Business is not just moral—it’s godly.” If you’ve ever questioned whether faith and finance are compatible, prepare to have your assumptions challenged.

Rabbi Rami Goldberg, the passionate force behind Biblical Money, welcomed his mentor and inspiration with palpable excitement. Rabbi Lapin, internationally known as “America’s Rabbi” and a bestselling author whose teachings have impacted Jews and Christians alike, brought his signature blend of ancient Jewish wisdom and modern-day business savvy to the conversation—revealing why earning money is one of the most spiritual activities a person can pursue.

Business Isn’t a Dirty Word

Forget what you’ve heard about poverty being a sign of virtue. “That idea,” Lapin said, “is a destructive falsehood.” He argued that the true heart of business is serving others. Drawing from the Book of Genesis, he explained that commerce is one of God’s answers to human isolation. When you make a sale, both you and your customer walk away richer—not just in dollars, but in dignity and connection. “Making money is fundamentally a way of serving God’s other children,” Lapin shared. “The money follows as a consequence.”

The Undeniable Spirituality of Money

Rabbi Lapin went further, contending that money is not a mere physical token, but a spiritual phenomenon—built on trust, relationship, and shared purpose. “If I earn money, I don’t take anything from anyone; I simply add to the world’s abundance,” he insisted. This isn’t just theory—it’s a call to action for entrepreneurs and leaders: align your work with genuine service, and both material and spiritual rewards will follow.

Ancient Wisdom for Modern Leaders

Throughout the interview, Lapin showcased lessons from a lifetime teaching Jews and Christians side by side—much in line with the mission of Israel365, the podcast’s host and the leading Orthodox Jewish organization building bridges with Christian communities worldwide. He illuminated how the Hebrew language itself encodes a reverence for honest work and illuminated why pursuit of profit—done right—is holy ground.

The conversation also spotlighted Lapin’s brand-new book, The Holistic You, which ties together family, faith, finances, friendships, and fitness, arguing that true prosperity is never one-dimensional. “The money is never the quest,” Lapin explained. “It’s always the happy outcome of serving others with your unique gifts.”

Rabbi Lapin didn’t shy away from tackling the cultural baggage around wealth, especially within religious circles. He recounted stories from both synagogues and churches, revealing a surprising commonality: an unspoken suspicion that virtue and poverty go hand in hand. Lapin challenged this narrative by describing how, throughout history, Jewish tradition has honored business as a mode of building not just prosperity, but community. He pointed out that Hebrew uniquely separates the concepts of earning versus obtaining money—a nuance that frames honest entrepreneurship as a divine act. “There’s nothing inherently suspicious about success,” Lapin cautioned. “If it comes from a place of service, it’s something to celebrate, not apologize for.” His candor resonated with Rabbi Goldberg and brought home an urgent message for modern leaders wrestling with purpose and profit.

What made the conversation especially relevant was its fearless dive into the messy realities of today’s economic and social climate. Rabbi Lapin examined contemporary issues like homelessness, addiction, and the “epidemic of isolation,” arguing that economic activity, when rooted in service, can help heal these divides by connecting people in meaningful ways. He told stories about business partnerships sprouting lifelong friendships and recounted his own family’s small but telling moments—like siblings quietly helping each other financially, or communities rallying around those in need. These aren’t just soft anecdotes, Lapin insisted; they are living proof that business, faith, and generosity can reinforce each other to create stronger families and more resilient societies.

Building Bridges—Not Just Between Markets, but Faiths

Consistent with the vision of Israel365, there was a recurring theme: Spiritual success transcends religious boundaries. Rabbi Lapin’s teachings resonate whether you’re sitting in a synagogue or a church boardroom. At a time when distrust and division run high, the message is both radical and refreshingly practical: Business might just be the holiest work there is—if you do it with the right intention.

Don’t miss the full conversation: Biblical Money: Exploring Faith, Finance, Bible & Business with Rabbi Rami Goldberg, produced by Israel365, is sparking the kind of faith-fueled dialogue that business leaders and believers crave.