Autistic Jerusalem Girl Creates Temple Calendar

Miryam Cohen, a young woman diagnosed with autism, is faced with many challenges, but she has not let that prevent her from leading the way to geula (redemption). Miryam has created a calendar detailing the daily schedule of the Temple service. While Miryam is challenged with verbal communication, she can communicate in English and Hebrew by typing on a computer. It is a painstaking process, but Miryam is stubborn when it comes to important projects.

“My name is Miryam Cohen,” she wrote to Israel365 News. “I live in Israel. I am 23 years old. I am autistic. I am unable to talk, but can communicate by typing slowly. For the past 2 years, there is a war here. It is terrible to wake up in the middle of the night with a siren and pray that we will not be killed by a rocket. The Muslims see the Temple Mount in this war as a symbol of terrorism.”

“They educate their kids to hate and kill. To rape and to throw rocks on other people. They are trying to eliminate our country and people.”

“But we seek hope in the words of our prophets. Prophet Ezekiel talks about a temple that will bring blessings to humanity.”

Miryam quoted the prophets that gave her inspiration:

“All kinds of trees for food will grow up on both banks of the stream. Their leaves will not wither nor their fruit fail; they will yield new fruit every month, because the water for them flows from the temple. Their fruit will serve for food and their leaves for healing.” (Ezekiel 47:12)

“Prophet Micha speaks of the Temple as a place that will unite all the people on the earth,” she wrote.

“And they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not take up sword against nation; They shall never again know war” (Micha 4:3)

“Prophet Isaiah describes the people who will live in peace and love each other,” she wrote.

“And new moon after new moon, And sabbath after sabbath, All flesh shall come to worship Me —said GOD.” (Isaiah 66:23)

Embracing this prophetic inspiration, Miryam took on a daunting project.

“I made a special calendar,” she explained. “I worked on it for almost a year. I wrote different things about the Third Temple, with my ideas about care and love for each other.”

“I added the times of the sacrifices. The dates to bring the first fruit to God. The times for special celebrations in the Temple. I asked children from all around the country, south, center and north. Judea and Samariah, to paint pictures for my calendar. We made it together in hope that many people will hang it in their homes and pray for redemption to come.”

“Pray for the third Temple that will be full of love to God and to each other. And the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy,” Miryam wrote.

“I will bring them to My sacred mount, And let them rejoice in My house of prayer. Their burnt offerings and sacrifices Shall be welcome on My altar; For My House shall be called A house of prayer for all peoples.” (Isaiah 56:7)

The calendar is available for free download.