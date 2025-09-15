Temple Mount Prayer in Memory of Charlie Kirk

On Wednesday, the Beyadenu-Returning to the Temple Mount movement will host a prayer event on the Temple Mount titled ‘Prayer for Peace and Tolerance’ in memory of Charlie Kirk. The prayer will be led by former Knesset Member Rabbi Yehudah Glick. The event will be held at 1:30PM Israel time | 06:30AM Eastern Time.

“On September 10th, Charlie Kirk – a passionate man of faith, an influential voice of his generation, and a true friend to the people of Israel – was horrifically killed,” the online announcement stated. “In his memory, we will gather with friends and supporters from across communities and viewpoints for a united prayer for peace and tolerance on the Temple Mount, seven days after his tragic passing, on September 17th – the day that marks the end of shiva, the traditional Jewish seven-day mourning period. We invite you to join us in honoring his legacy by lifting our voices in prayer, seeking comfort, strength, and hope for the future.”

“We will continue Charlie Kirk’s prayer for freedom of speech—a freedom nourished by Hashem, who created us all in His image, on Zion the house of prayer for all nations,” Rabbi Glick told Israel365 News about the prayers.

The prayer rally is scheduled just days before Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, a time traditionally associated with creation, renewal, and divine judgment. Glick emphasized that Jews and Christians will join together in the prayer event to call out in unison to the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.

Kirk was an evangelical but a strong supporter of Israel and Jews. He kept Shabbat and advocated for freedom of worship for Jews on the Temple Mount.

Rabbi Glick has focused his efforts on Amitim, a charitable organization he runs with his wife to aid widows and orphans.

“We most want to comfort Erika and his two daughters,” Glick said. “Charlie and Erika dreamed of raising a large family together based on the values of God. That dream was shattered in one moment.”

Zac Waller, the director of HaYovel, a humanitarian organization that brings Christian volunteers to Israel to aid the small independent farmers, intends to take part in the prayer.

“I am honored to join Beyadeinu in prayer on the Temple Mount in honor or Charlie Kirk,” Waller told Israel365 News. “To understand the significance of this event, I think we have to ask a few questions. Why did God send Charlie Kirk to our world for the last 31 years? What did he prepare us for? Charlie encouraged people to believe in God, follow His ways, and love/respect people. The second Temple was destroyed because of baseless hatred. The house of God is meant to be a place where His truth/instruction emanates out from, where all nations can come to worship, and where people will love/respect one another. I can just Imagine Charlie’s tent set up in the court of the Gentiles and Charlie respectfully dialoguing with anyone and everyone, pointing to the timeless truths of God’s word. So I ask you, what has God prepared the world for through Charlie Kirk? Please join us on Wednesday to honor this great man of God!

All are welcome to attend, either in person or via live-stream. Advance sign up is recommended on the website.