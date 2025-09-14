Charlie Kirk’s Posthumous Sabbath Book Climbs to #1 on Amazon

Charlie Kirk’s upcoming book “Stop, in the Name of God: Why Honoring the Sabbath Will Transform Your Life” has posthumously soared to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list, reaching #1 in multiple categories three months before its scheduled December 9 release. Published by Winning Team Publishing, the conservative publishing house founded by Donald Trump Jr., the book represents Kirk’s passionate advocacy for Sabbath observance as a transformative spiritual discipline.

According to Amazon’s description, Kirk’s book presents the Sabbath as “a radical act of resistance” against modern busyness and constant digital connectivity. The book guides readers on how to “unplug, recharge, and reconnect with God, family, and yourself in a way that nurtures your soul.” Kirk frames Sabbath observance not as a rejection of modern life, but as “a rebellion against busyness and a pathway to genuine connection, peace, and presence.”

The book promises practical insights alongside spiritual wisdom, demonstrating how honoring the Sabbath “restores balance, reduces anxiety, and nourishes your soul.” Kirk emphasized that the Sabbath isn’t merely a day of rest but “a lifeline to reclaiming what truly matters” in an increasingly fragmented world.

Kirk’s commitment to Sabbath observance began in 2021 after encouragement from what he described as a “pastor friend.” His practice was notably influenced by his friendship with conservative commentator Dennis Prager, who introduced him to the concept of tech-free Sabbath rest. “Every Friday night, I keep a Jewish Sabbath,” Kirk explained at a January 2025 Turning Point USA event. “I turn off my phone, Friday night to Saturday night. The world cannot reach me, and I get nothing from the world. It will bless you infinitely.”

Kirk’s Sabbath routine was comprehensive and disciplined. He would turn off his phone on Friday evenings and physically place it in a drawer until Saturday night, creating what he called “phone-free time.” The Sabbath hours were devoted to rest, Bible reading, prayer, and writing. Kirk and his wife would sometimes take walks together, using the time for quality connection without digital distractions.

The conservative activist found the practice deeply “restorative” and considered it “a gift to mankind.” He advocated that keeping a tech-free Sabbath would reduce anxiety and depression while generally improving the health of American families. Kirk’s approach combined traditional Jewish Sabbath timing (Friday evening to Saturday evening) with Christian spiritual practices, creating what he saw as a powerful antidote to modern life’s relentless pace.

Kirk was widely recognized as a staunch defender of Israel and Jewish interests throughout his career. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar called Kirk an “incredible friend” of Israel, stating that “Charlie represented the Judeo-Christian values that unite Israel and America” and describing him as “a fearless warrior for truth and freedom.” Kirk frequently characterized himself as a defender of Jews and Israel, maintaining that role as a cornerstone of his political ideology.

Rabbi Chaim Mentz of Chabad of Bel Air eulogized Charlie Kirk, calling him a modern-day Abraham who invited all people into his tent to discuss every topic in pursuit of truth—something, he said, the other side fears.

Rabbi Chaim Mentz honors the late Charlie Kirk for regularly talking to people who disagreed with him politically. pic.twitter.com/awNxKWaII7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 11, 2025

Turning Point USA, the organization Kirk founded as a teenager, maintained close ties with pro-Israel groups and regularly hosted pro-Israel speakers at its conferences. Kirk himself had visited Israel and, according to reports, spoke passionately about defending Israel in conversations with rabbi friends just hours before his death. His advocacy intensified particularly after the October 7 Hamas attack, as he worked to counter growing anti-Israel sentiment on college campuses.

Kirk’s relationships within the Jewish community were notable for a conservative activist. In his final years, he was friendly with numerous rabbis and Jewish institutional leaders, and his Sabbath observance created natural connections with Jewish colleagues who appreciated his respect for the practice. His upcoming Sabbath book was seen by many as bridging Christian and Jewish traditions around this ancient discipline.

The posthumous success of “Stop, in the Name of God” reflects the resonance of Kirk’s message about reclaiming sacred time in an always-connected world. As one of the most significant religious and cultural titles anticipated for the year, the book represents Kirk’s final attempt to share what he considered one of life’s most transformative practices. Through his own example and now through his written legacy, Kirk advocated for the radical idea that regular disconnection from the digital world could reconnect people to what he believed truly mattered: faith, family, and spiritual renewal.