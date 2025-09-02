Subscribe
ISRAEL IS AT WAR

Join the Prayer Call with The Sniper Who Saves Lives

Zahava Schwartz

September 2, 2025

2 min read

A 1,200-year-old Jewish prayer book, or siddur, is displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem on September 18, 2014. Originating from the Middle East, the 50-page-long book written in Hebrew is the oldest known manuscript of Jewish prayers. Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90

Join us for a special Israel365 Prayer Call on Sunday, September 7, as we unite in prayer for Israel and hear the extraordinary story of IDF Sergeant Yaakov Guttman, the lead sniper of Unit 551.

Yaakov’s path has been marked by resilience and determination. As a boy, he wrestled with learning challenges and endured deep personal loss. Instead of letting hardship define him, he transformed it into a drive to serve. His journey took him from struggling student to soldier, and ultimately to a leader committed to saving lives.

In the Israel Defense Forces, Yaakov earned the respect of his comrades by rising from one of the weakest recruits in training to become a sniper commander, known for his grit and perseverance. Later, he carried that same spirit into civilian life as a firefighter in Tel Aviv, charging into burning buildings to rescue people in danger. Whether on the battlefield or in the firehouse, Yaakov has lived a life of courage and sacrifice for the people of Israel.

Yaakov Guttman

Today, he continues to serve as an IDF reservist, while balancing his work in technology and firefighting. His story is a powerful reminder that faith, determination, and service can turn hardship into hope and purpose.

This prayer call, hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg, will also feature a live Q&A with Yaakov from the front lines of Gaza, offering a rare window into the challenges Israel faces and the strength of those who defend her.

The prayer call will take place on Sunday, September 7, at 9:00 PM Israel Time (2:00 PM EST | 1:00 PM Central).

Sign up here to join the virtual prayer call!

Come pray alongside a soldier who has dedicated his life to protecting Israel — on the battlefield, in burning buildings, and now in prayer with you.

