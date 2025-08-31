Op-Ed: Choosing Life in Israel’s Most Pressing Battle

Israel is a nation that cherishes life. We sing of life in Hatikvah, the Hope that carried us through centuries of exile. We have fought wars and endured tragedy so that life might continue for the Jewish people in our homeland. Every siren we have heard, every battle we have fought, has been for the sake of protecting life.

Life has always been our song, our struggle, and our triumph. It is the thread that connects Abraham’s first steps in the Land to our return in modern times. It is the heartbeat of our families, the joy of our children, and the reason we rise each morning to build, defend, and plant for the future. For Israel, to choose life is not only a personal decision — it is our national destiny.

Yet behind the headlines of geopolitics and conflict lies a quieter, devastating reality: every year, more than 35,000 unborn children in Israel are never given the chance to live.

These children are not lost to famine or disease, nor to the wars that dominate international headlines. They are lost because their mothers feel they cannot carry them. Not for lack of love, but often for lack of resources, support, and hope.

Some women are already raising several young children and cannot imagine how to stretch their families further. Others face pregnancy alone, with no one to help them. Still others are crushed by financial strain, the cost of diapers, food, housing, and medical care feeling unbearable. In their desperation, many come to believe that ending a pregnancy is their only option.

But when a mother receives encouragement, practical support, and the reminder that every child is a blessing, something remarkable happens. Fear gives way to courage. Despair gives way to hope. She finds the strength to choose life — and the very child she once feared to carry becomes her greatest joy.

This is what it means to choose life.

Our tradition makes the obligation clear. “You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor” (Leviticus 19:16). And the Talmud teaches: “Whoever saves a life, it is as if he saved an entire world.” Every baby saved is not only a personal victory for one family but a world of possibility for Israel’s future — a future teacher, doctor, soldier, or innovator.

This is not just a personal issue. It is a national one. Israel is a country of fewer than 10 million people, surrounded by enemies, where every life matters for our survival. To lose tens of thousands of children every year is not only a personal tragedy — it is a wound to our nation’s strength, our resilience, and our future.

That is why the Pro Life campaign exists: to give mothers in Israel the courage and means to embrace life. We provide financial help, career guidance, counseling, medical care, and baby essentials — from strollers to diapers — to remove the crushing burdens that drive so many to despair. We stand beside mothers so they know they are never alone.

Every life is sacred. Every child is a blessing. And in Israel — a nation that has chosen life again and again, against all odds — we cannot turn our backs on this calling.

This is the moment for you to act. To stand for those who cannot speak. To carry mothers through their fear. To protect the future of Israel, one child at a time.