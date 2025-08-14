In Israel, Choosing Life is Choosing the Future

Israel is a land of contrasts — a place where ancient history and modern innovation walk side by side. It’s the land of the prophets, the birthplace of Scripture, and home to a vibrant, resilient people. But beneath the surface, another reality unfolds every day — one that rarely makes the headlines.

Each year, tens of thousands of women in Israel face a decision that will change their lives forever. For some, that decision ends a life before it has begun.

This isn’t about politics. It’s about people — young soldiers, exhausted mothers, struggling students — all confronted with an unplanned pregnancy in a society where 35% of single mothers already live below the poverty line.

The Bible’s first lesson about humanity is that life is sacred. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you,” God tells Jeremiah (Jeremiah 1:5). The psalmist says, “You created my inmost being; You knit me together in my mother’s womb” (Psalm 139:13). These words remind us that every human being is intentional, valued, and worthy of protection.

A Crisis That’s More Than Financial

For many women, the obstacle is not whether they want their child, but whether they believe they can raise them. Rent, food, diapers, formula, transportation, childcare — the list feels endless. Even before the baby arrives, the cost can be crushing.

And yet, there is hope. Data shows that when women in Israel receive even modest support, 87% choose life, and 100% report that the help changed their future. These numbers tell a clear story: when we show up for mothers in crisis, lives are saved.

One Mother’s Story

“I’m a mother of four. My youngest child has special needs and requires a lot of care. When I discovered I was pregnant again — with my special needs child only a year old — my husband and I were shocked.

During my pregnancy, I suffered from severe pain and was hospitalized with hyperemesis, leaving me unable to function. My husband had to take on the roles of both father and mother, and even a nurse — managing my infusions and medical care.

To make things even harder, our special needs child underwent surgery during that time…. [With] help, and with God’s grace, we now have a healthy, sweet little girl. We’re confident she will bring us great joy.”

A Call Rooted in Faith

Jewish tradition teaches, “Whoever saves a life, it is as if he saved an entire world.” In Deuteronomy, we read: “I call heaven and earth to witness… choose life, so that you and your children may live” (Deuteronomy 30:19).

These are not abstract ideals. They are commands — calls to act when life is at stake. And they apply just as much today as they did when first spoken.

Why This Matters Now

Choosing life in Israel is about more than protecting the unborn. It’s about preserving the very future of a people, a land, and a faith. It’s about ensuring that mothers are not left to choose between their own survival and their child’s life.

In a country that has given the world so much, from the words of the prophets to the promise of hope, the call to protect life is clear. As Leviticus commands: “You shall not stand idly by the blood of your neighbor” (Leviticus 19:16).

The choice is before us — to act, or to stand aside. The future depends on those willing to choose life.

Will you choose life and donate now to support mothers in Israel who are counting on you?