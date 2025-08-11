From Solomon’s Temple to 1967: The Soil That Holds Our History

Through the crackle of an army radio came three words that electrified the Jewish people: “Har HaBayit b’yadeinu!” — The Temple Mount is in our hands!

After nearly two thousand years of exile, persecution, and yearning, Jewish soldiers once again stood on the place where our nation met God. Men wept openly. The shofar sounded. Generations of prayers seemed to rise from the stones themselves.

But the Temple Mount’s story began long before that day.

Touching the Heart of the Bible

There is no place on earth like the Temple Mount.

It is the very center of Jerusalem, the spiritual navel of the world—the mountain where Abraham (Avraham) nearly offered Isaac (Yitzchak) in a supreme act of obedience (Genesis 22), where Jacob (Yaakov) dreamed of a ladder stretching to the heavens (Genesis 28), and where King David (David HaMelech) purchased the threshing floor from Araunah to build an altar to the God of Israel (2 Samuel 24).

Here, King Solomon (Shlomo HaMelech) built the First Temple, lined with cedar from Lebanon, overlaid with pure gold, and filled with the cloud of God’s presence (1 Kings 6–8). Here, generations of priests (kohanim) offered the daily sacrifices, blew the silver trumpets, and lit the golden menorah whose light shone over Jerusalem.

Prophets like Isaiah (Yeshayahu) and Jeremiah (Yirmiyahu) walked its courts, calling the people to return to God. Isaiah envisioned the day when “all nations shall flow to it” and “from Zion shall go forth the law” (Isaiah 2:2–3). Haggai (Chaggai) urged the rebuilding of the Second Temple after the return from Babylon.

Even in times of tragedy, the Temple Mount was at the heart of our prayers. When Nebuchadnezzar’s armies destroyed the First Temple, we sat by the rivers of Babylon and wept, remembering Zion (Psalm 137). When Titus’s legions burned the Second Temple, Rabbi Yohanan ben Zakkai mourned but declared, “We will yet return.”

Through exile and dispersion—under Byzantine, Muslim, Crusader, Ottoman, and British rule—Jews turned toward the Mount three times daily in prayer. We broke a glass at every wedding in its memory. We ended every Passover Seder with the cry, “Next year in Jerusalem.”

And when the paratroopers of 1967 reached it at last, it was as though centuries of yearning had been answered in a single moment.

When History Was Unearthed

In 1999, an unsanctioned construction project on the Temple Mount displaced hundreds of truckloads of ancient soil—earth infused with 3,000 years of history. Hidden within were remnants from the First and Second Temples: pottery used during pilgrimage festivals, coins brought as offerings, jewelry, and fragments of ancient craftsmanship.

This precious soil was rescued by the Temple Mount Sifting Project, the only authorized team to recover and verify material from the Mount. Every grain has been examined, documented, and preserved by world-renowned archaeologists Dr. Gabriel Barkay and Zachi Dvira, with additional confirmation from Dr. Randall Price, a leading authority in biblical archaeology.

This will never happen again. Today, the site is guarded closely, and no earth can be removed. The soil recovered in 1999 is limited and irreplaceable. When it is gone, it will be gone forever.

Why This Matters

If you love Israel—if you feel the pull of Jerusalem in your soul—then the Temple Mount is part of your heritage. It is the physical center of God’s promises and the future hope of our people.

We believe that connection should not remain an idea in the mind, but something tangible you can hold, see, and treasure.

That’s why we’ve prepared a limited collection of certified keepsakes containing genuine Temple Mount Soil—handled with reverence, beautifully packaged, and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by the archaeologists who preserved it.

Three Ways to Cherish the Land

A Moment You Can Hold

Imagine the moment you open the box.

You lift out a simple glass vial, its seal unbroken. Inside, grains of earth—ordinary at first glance—catch the light. But you know this is no ordinary soil.

It is the dust where Abraham walked with Isaac. Where Solomon’s Temple once stood in golden splendor. Where prophets proclaimed God’s word. Where prayers from countless generations have risen like incense to heaven.

You hold it carefully, reverently, knowing it has traveled from Jerusalem’s most sacred ground to your hands. And in that instant, the distance between you and the Temple Mount disappears. You are touching the place where heaven and earth once met… and will meet again.

The Temple Mount is not just a location—it is the axis of our history, the focus of our prayers, and the promise of our future.

Now, you can hold a piece of it in your hands.

[Choose Yours Today]