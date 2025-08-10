The Narcotics Officer Who Built a Real Estate Empire and Stood with the People of Israel

When Andy Wallace traded his police badge for a contractor’s hard hat, he didn’t just change careers—he revolutionized how homes are sold. In a fascinating conversation on Biblical Money, hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg of Israel365, Wallace shared how his unconventional path from narcotics detective to successful homebuilder became a ministry that has touched lives around the world.

The Unexpected Entrepreneur

Wallace’s story defies the typical narrative of a 20-year police career followed by retirement. While working nights in narcotics enforcement, he spent his days building houses, eventually constructing 155 homes over 15 years. But what made his approach unique wasn’t just the dual career—it was his innovative financing model that helped families who couldn’t qualify for traditional mortgages.

“I would tell people if you don’t make your payments to me, then in 30 days I’m going to file foreclosure on you,” Wallace explained. “That kept people honest.” His owner-financing approach required no credit checks or qualifications, just a down payment and commitment to a fixed interest rate over 30 years.

This wasn’t about taking advantage of desperate buyers. Wallace built quality homes—2,600 square feet and up, priced at $400,000 and above—for families who had the means but couldn’t navigate traditional lending. The approach proved remarkably successful, with Wallace having to foreclose on only a couple of properties out of his entire portfolio.

Faith as the Foundation

Wallace’s business philosophy underwent a dramatic transformation when he accepted Jesus during his homebuilding years. “One of the first verses that I ever really took to heart was Psalm 24:1, which says that the earth is the Lord’s and everything in it,” he shared. “I understood that the Lord owns everything and just wants me to steward his money.”

This perspective of stewardship rather than ownership shaped every business decision. When COVID hit, Wallace voluntarily deferred payments for struggling homeowners, adding them to the end of their notes rather than pursuing foreclosure. “I want to think that I’ve been Christlike in the way that I deal with people,” he reflected.

From Business Success to Global Ministry

The financial success from his homebuilding venture became the foundation for Wallace’s true calling: global ministry work. Since the mid-1990s, he has traveled the world building orphanages in Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, and Nigeria, where he established Health Educational Literacy Providers (HELP) ministry.

His work took on particular significance in Nigeria, where the HIV/AIDS crisis created countless orphans. “Because of the different religions, some of them could have more than one wife, and if one of the spouses ended up getting HIV, they were transmitting it to the other,” Wallace explained. “That’s one of the reasons I believe God took me there.”

Supporting Israel and the Jewish People

Wallace’s love for Israel runs deep, evidenced by his four visits to the country and his meaningful relationships with several rabbis. His most significant contribution to Israel may be his involvement with the red heifers project, working alongside the team that brought these biblically significant animals to Israel. “I was able to help out with the Red Heifers that are over there now in Israel,” Wallace noted, describing his role in what many see as a prophetic milestone.

The red heifers, essential for the biblical purification process described in Numbers 19, represent a tangible connection between ancient scripture and modern Israel. For Wallace, supporting this project was both a privilege and a calling, demonstrating his commitment to Israel’s biblical heritage.

Beyond symbolic support, Wallace provides practical assistance to Jewish people in crisis. He is currently raising funds to help Jewish women and children make aliyah from Ukraine after their husbands were killed in the war. “Any and everything that the Lord tells me to do to help out the Jewish people, that is my calling for these last days,” Wallace emphasized.

Building More Than Houses

What sets Wallace apart isn’t just his business acumen or his charitable giving—it’s how he’s woven together commerce, faith, and service into a coherent life mission. His success came not from compromising his values for profit, but from allowing his values to shape his business model. By creating opportunities for families excluded from traditional financing while maintaining sound business practices, he found a way to serve both God and customers.

During his conversation with Rabbi Goldberg, Wallace emphasized his belief in supporting Israel and the Jewish people. “Genesis 12:3 says if you don’t bless Israel, you’ll be cursed,” he explained. “How would I want to not love the Jews or believe in them? I’m living under a curse and I don’t want that at all.”

As Wallace noted, “God has not changed—he’s a promise keeper.” For this retired police officer turned homebuilder turned global missionary, that promise has meant using business success as a platform for worldwide impact, demonstrating that entrepreneurship and ministry can work hand in hand.

The full interview with Andy Wallace is available on Biblical Money, where Rabbi Rami Goldberg explores how faith leaders apply biblical principles to achieve both business success and meaningful impact in their communities and beyond.