After the Sirens: Helping Israel’s Forgotten Families

Every so often, a story emerges that gives voice to those living in the aftermath of tragedy. Not just the moment of violence, but the long, painful stretch of rebuilding that follows. In Israel today, that story is unfolding quietly and powerfully through the work of Devote, led by South African-born Cheryl Unterslak. For 24 years, Cheryl has traveled across Israel, bringing love, comfort, and tangible support to widows, orphans, injured soldiers, and families shattered by terror and war.

After October 7, Cheryl’s work became heartbreakingly urgent. In one recent trip, she visited 40 families, including 15 widows, seven of whom had given birth after their husbands were killed in combat. These women live across Israel, many in remote caravans in Judea and Samaria, raising children alone, often with little recognition from the state or support from the system. Yet Cheryl goes, bearing letters, gifts, and hope. And most importantly, she listens.

“We don’t work on hearsay,” Cheryl explains. “We go there. We see things. We hear them. We find out exactly what their needs are.”

One widow Cheryl visited had a haunting photo hanging in her caravan: her toddler and newborn reaching out their arms to a faint image of their fallen father. The mother, once a soldier tasked with delivering news of others’ deaths, had received her own knock at the door. These are not just statistics. They are sacred, personal stories of loss, resilience, and survival.

What Your Donations Have Made Possible

Thanks to the generosity of Israel365 donors, Devote has been able to provide timely, tailored financial support to the families who need it most. These are people the public may have forgotten, but Cheryl never does:

Irit Ben Aryeh , whose heroic husband saved lives at the Nova festival before taking his own life, overwhelmed by grief.



, whose heroic husband saved lives at the Nova festival before taking his own life, overwhelmed by grief. Moriah Cohen , stabbed in front of her children, now raising eight children near Shimon HaTzadik.



, stabbed in front of her children, now raising eight children near Shimon HaTzadik. Shira Raziel , a young mother of three, displaced and grieving after her husband was killed defending their community.



, a young mother of three, displaced and grieving after her husband was killed defending their community. Malki Chazut , a new mother widowed during the war, struggling emotionally and financially.



, a new mother widowed during the war, struggling emotionally and financially. Karin Gez , not recognized officially as a widow after her fiancé was killed, now raising their baby alone, unsupported by his family.



, not recognized officially as a widow after her fiancé was killed, now raising their baby alone, unsupported by his family. Yitzchak Peret, Yossi Shocker, and Eyal Cohen, injured soldiers with young families, navigating the long road of physical and emotional recovery.



These aren’t just moments of charity. They are lifelines.

“I don’t just send money,” Cheryl says. “I go to every home. I sit with them. I hear what their children are saying. That’s how I know what they really need.”

And sometimes, what they need is joy. Cheryl recently flew an injured soldier to South Africa for a short safari, a quiet, healing escape. She attends bar mitzvahs, weddings, births. She brings clothes, baby gear, and dignity. In a world flooded with headlines, Devote is doing the sacred work of showing up for the long haul.

Standing with the Guardians

The people Cheryl helps are often called heroes. But Cheryl is quick to say that the donors, the ones who give quietly month after month, are heroes too.

“God puts opportunities in front of us,” she says. “You can ignore them, or you can do something.”

At Israel365, we call these people the Guardians of Israel. They are partners who understand that the covenant with Israel isn’t only about prophecy and promises. It’s about people.

If you feel moved by Cheryl’s work, if you want to stand with the widows, the wounded, and the forgotten, consider becoming a Guardian.

Become a Guardian

With a simple monthly donation, you will partner with six extraordinary Guardians of Israel in their sacred calling. You will become a Guardian alongside them in God’s eternal covenant.

Because in times of war, the greatest act of defiance is to choose love.