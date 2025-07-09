Rabbi Elie Mischel Hosts Live Webinar Today: “The War Against the Bible – What Drives Iran’s Obsessive Hatred of Israel?”

Join Rabbi Elie Mischel in exploring biblical prophecies behind Iran’s 45-year obsession with Israel’s destruction.

Why has Iran, a country with no shared border or direct territorial dispute with Israel, spent more than four decades obsessed with its destruction? According to Rabbi Elie Mischel, the answer lies not in politics or strategy, but in the pages of the Hebrew Bible.

Today, July 10, Rabbi Mischel will present the free live webinar: “The War Against the Bible: What Drives Iran’s Obsessive Hatred of Israel?” It’s taking place at 1:00 PM EST / 10:00 AM PT/ 8:00 PM Israel

Hosted by Israel365, the webinar will explore how Iran’s fixation on Israel represents a deeper spiritual war—one foretold by ancient prophecies and still unfolding in modern times. Drawing from his acclaimed book The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times, Rabbi Mischel will reveal how biblical history provides vital insight into current events and the forces shaping them.

Participants will gain a deeper understanding of:

Why Iran has made Israel’s destruction a national goal, despite no geographic or political necessity.

How the biblical figures of Ishmael and Esau continue to shape today’s global conflicts.

What the Bible reveals about the spiritual battle behind Islamic extremism and anti-Israel ideologies.

Why Israel’s military victories may be part of a larger prophetic narrative.

“Iran’s hatred of Israel can’t be explained through conventional analysis,” Rabbi Mischel explains. “This is part of a much older war—a war against the Bible, against the God of Israel, and against the values that Israel represents.”

The session will also help viewers connect the dots between today’s headlines and the moral clarity offered by Scripture, providing spiritual insight into rising global hostility toward Israel and those who uphold biblical truth.

As part of Defend the Word Week, attendees can also receive 25% off The War Against the Bible, now available in Kindle and print formats.

About the Book – The War Against the Bible

In this timely and powerful book, Rabbi Elie Mischel offers a prophetic perspective on today’s global conflicts, showing how Islamic extremists and secular progressives—though ideologically opposed—are united in their rejection of biblical values and their hostility toward Israel.

The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times, Israel365store.com

From the October 7 Hamas massacre to Israel’s ongoing battles with Iran and its proxies, the book connects current events to ancient prophecies about Ishmael and Esau. It challenges believers to recognize the deeper spiritual war at play—and to stand boldly for biblical truth.

About Rabbi Elie Mischel

Rabbi Elie Mischel is the Director of Education at Israel365 and author of The War Against the Bible: Ishmael, Esau and Israel at the End Times. Before making Aliyah to Israel, he served as the rabbi of Congregation Suburban Torah in New Jersey and previously worked as a corporate attorney. He holds rabbinic ordination from Yeshiva University, a J.D. from Cardozo School of Law, and a Master’s in Jewish History.

With a background that blends Torah scholarship, legal training, and a deep knowledge of prophecy, Rabbi Mischel equips readers and listeners to make sense of the chaos in today’s world through the lens of timeless biblical truth.

The live webinar is taking place today, July 10, at 1 PM EST / 8 PM Israel time, and is free and open to the public—register now here!

