This July 4th, Join a New Kind of Revolution: The Shabbat Revolution

Zahava Schwartz

July 4, 2025

As we approach Independence Day, we reflect on the gift of freedom—freedom from tyranny, freedom of belief, and freedom to live with purpose. But in our modern world, overwhelmed by noise, screens, and schedules, there’s another kind of freedom we desperately need: freedom from burnout.

This July 4th, there’s a quiet, powerful revolution waiting for you—not political, but spiritual. It begins not with firecrackers or speeches, but with a pause. A deep breath. A return to sacred rest. It begins with Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal.

Written by Rabbi Elie Mischel, Shabbat Revolution is a heartfelt, deeply insightful guide for Christians who are hungry to reconnect with God, with family, and with the soul-level peace that so often feels just out of reach. It draws on the rich traditions of Jewish Shabbat, offering timeless wisdom made profoundly relevant for today’s fast-paced life. But this isn’t a history lesson. It’s a call to action—and to stillness.

In a world where our lives are governed by deadlines, digital distractions, and non-stop demands, Shabbat Revolution offers a radically simple idea: once a week, stop. Lay down your phone. Turn off the noise. Gather with your family. Light candles. Give God your full attention. Rest. Not as a luxury, but as a holy practice—a spiritual birthright.

Shabbat Revolution: A Practical Guide to Weekly Renewal, available at Israel365store.com

The book guides readers step-by-step through what it means to truly honor a weekly Sabbath, and why it’s more necessary now than ever. It’s for those who feel like time is slipping through their fingers, who want to raise children with intention, who crave depth in their faith—not just on Sundays, but every week.

What makes this guide stand out is its accessibility. You don’t need to be Jewish, or even familiar with Shabbat, to benefit. Rabbi Mischel writes with warmth, clarity, and a pastoral heart, making this ancient tradition feel both inviting and completely doable.

To celebrate the 4th of July, Shabbat Revolution is available at a special 40% discount—just $14.99– but only until Sunday, July 6. This isn’t just a sale. It’s an invitation to reclaim something that modern life has nearly stolen from us: time, peace, and purpose.

Imagine what it would feel like to have one day every week where you’re not ruled by your to-do list, where your home becomes a sanctuary, and where your soul finds room to breathe. That’s the promise of Shabbat. And Shabbat Revolution is the guide to help you get there.

As we celebrate America’s freedom this week, let it be a reminder that God offers a deeper freedom too—the kind that doesn’t fade with fireworks, but renews you every seven days. This July 4th, start your own revolution. A revolution of rest. A revolution of reconnection. A revolution of renewal.

Hurry and grab Shabbat Revolution today—this 40% off flash sale is only for a limited time.

👉 Get your copy today and let freedom—and rest—ring.

