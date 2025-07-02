Israel365 Action Rallies 1,000 Faith Leaders Nationwide to Urge Trump: Stand Against Dividing Israel

JERUSALEM – In a powerful demonstration of bipartisan, interfaith support for Israel’s sovereignty, Israel365 Action announced today that over 1,000 faith leaders from all 50 U.S. states have signed an open letter to former President Donald Trump—within just 24 hours of its release.

The letter, led by prominent voices including Michele Bachmann, Bill and Tania Koenig, Rabbi Tuly Weisz, and Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, expresses deep gratitude to President Trump for his past pro-Israel policies while urging him to reject any future peace initiative that includes land concessions or the outline of a Palestinian state.

“This overwhelming and immediate response from faith leaders across the country sends a clear and unified message: Dividing the land of Israel is not the path to peace,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Founder and Director of Israel365 Action. “We are calling on President Trump to resist pressure to revive the 2020 ‘Peace to Prosperity’ map or any similar proposal.”

The letter highlights ten core principles, rooted in both biblical mandates and geopolitical experience, cautioning against the dangers of surrendering any part of Judea and Samaria. It draws attention to past consequences following territorial withdrawals—especially the devastating fallout from the 2005 Gaza disengagement—and warns that future divisions could undermine both Israel’s security and U.S. moral clarity.

Among the key messages:

Israel’s biblical heartland must remain united under Israeli sovereignty



Previous land concessions have emboldened terror, not peace



Peace must not come through redrawn borders, but through defending Israel’s historic rights



“Faith leaders from every state are standing with Israel, shoulder to shoulder,” said former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, a longtime advocate for Israel. “We are urging President Trump to build on his legacy by abandoning the two-state framework and embracing Israel’s full and undivided sovereignty.”

The campaign, coordinated by Israel365 Action, reflects growing concern that a second Trump administration could reintroduce elements of the 2020 peace proposal that included a map of a future Palestinian state.

The open letter is now available online, and Israel365 Action is encouraging pastors, rabbis, and lay leaders to join the growing coalition of signatories committed to protecting Israel’s territorial integrity.

📣

To read or sign the open letter, visit:

www.Israel365Action.com/OpenLetter

Tuly Weisz

Director, Israel365 Action

Email: action@israel365.com

Phone: +972-54-123-4567

About Israel365 Action

Israel365 Action is a pro-Israel nonprofit that unites Jewish and Christian communities around the shared mission of advocating for the security, sovereignty, and biblical rights of the State of Israel. Through strategic media campaigns, direct engagement with decision-makers, and grassroots mobilization, Israel365 Action is a leading voice in defending Israel’s heartland.