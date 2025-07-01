The Biblical War Hidden in Plain Sight

Tens of thousands of Jews worldwide studying the daily page of Talmud found themselves reading an ancient prediction about Persia’s defeat by the West on the very day Israel launched its devastating attack on Iran’s nuclear program.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Executive Director of Israel365 Action, revealed this extraordinary coincidence during a recent webinar exploring the prophetic dimensions of Israel’s recent military triumph over Iran. Many see the timing as more than mere coincidence.

The Daily Page That Stopped the World

The tradition of Daf Yomi—studying one page of Talmud daily—began in 1923 and now involves hundreds of thousands of Jews worldwide. The Talmud’s 2,711 pages take seven and a half years to complete, with participants following the same daily schedule globally.

“The page that I was just telling you about—that one page of all the 2,711 pages of the Talmud that states that Iran will fall into the hands of the West—was the page of the day this past Saturday, the date that President Trump ordered the attack,” Rabbi Wolicki explained to his stunned audience.

The timing was no accident, he argued. That specific page contains a 13th-century commentary stating that “just before the coming of the Messiah, Persia will be defeated by Rome”—with “Rome” traditionally representing Western civilization in rabbinic literature.

13th Siyum HaShas in MetLife Stadium, NJ, where over 90,000 people gathered to celebrate the 13th completion of the Daf Yomi program (via Wikipedia)

Ancient Texts, Modern Revelations

But the Talmudic coincidence was only part of Rabbi Wolicki’s presentation. He also shared a 1,500-year-old midrashic text that reads like a blueprint for current events.

The Pesikta Rabati, compiled in the sixth century, contains a prophecy attributed to Rabbi Yitzchak: “In the year that the king Messiah will be revealed, all the kings of the nations of the world will be struggling with each other… The king of Persia will struggle against the Arabian king… The king of Persia will pursue the destruction of the entire world.”

Rabbi Wolicki noted the text’s prescient accuracy: “Before the modern era of communication, there was no way for all the leaders of the nation of the world to all be in a panic about the same problem… Obviously this midrash is describing a time period where the entire world has this kind of interaction and integration like what we have today, and Persia—which is Iran—is threatening the entire world.”

Rabbi Wolicki opened his remarks with a striking observation about historical perspective: “When God split the Red Sea and the nation of Israel was walking across… if you were walking across the Red Sea at that time, you probably didn’t say to yourself, ‘Hey, I’m in the Bible.'”

Yet that is precisely where we find ourselves today. The military transformation Rabbi Wolicki described represents more than tactical victories—it fulfills ancient biblical prophecies. The ingathering of Jews to Israel, described in Deuteronomy 30 as occurring after “the Jewish people are scattered to the ends of the heavens,” has been fulfilled. “They’ll be regathered to our land and become more numerous and more prosperous than our ancestors—these are things that have happened. We live in that time period.”

This context transforms Israel’s recent achievements from impressive military operations into something far more significant. “My entire life—I’m 55 years old—and every waking moment of my entire life, Israel has faced existential threats from powerful enemies who want to destroy us,” Rabbi Wolicki reflected. “But for the first time in my life… there are no existential threats to Israel.”

The progression has been methodical and complete. Before October 7th, Israel faced what he called a “ring of fire”—Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon with 150,000 missiles, Iranian bases throughout Syria, and Iran’s nuclear program. The dismantling began with Hamas, continued through Hezbollah’s decimation via the famous pager attacks, extended to the collapse of Assad’s Syria, and culminated in Israel’s achievement of complete air superiority over Iran.

“Israel has total freedom of operation in the Iranian skies,” Rabbi Wolicki explained. “The airspace over all of those countries—Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, Iran—is now fully under the watchful eye of the IDF.” This means “as soon as the Iranians try to start rebuilding their air defenses, as soon as they start trying to rebuild their nuclear facilities or their ballistic missile capabilities, the Israelis are in the air… We have full surveillance over Iran now.”

This represents more than military dominance—it constitutes what Rabbi Wolicki sees as the beginning of redemption itself. “Redemption is really about not being subservient and not being endangered by our enemies anymore,” he explained. “The Jewish people, after the lowest of the low that we were at on October 7th… emerge today as the most powerful country in the region.”

A Call to Recognition

Rabbi Wolicki concluded with both celebration and responsibility: “God is pointing at us and saying it’s happening. We are in that time period… We must ask ourselves why did God choose me to be alive at this moment? What does that mean?”

His message was clear: “Pay attention to what’s going on. Give thanks to God for what’s going on. Contribute to those who are fighting the fight. Be a part of it. Don’t be a spectator, because remarkable things are happening. Redemption is on the way.”

As the ancient texts find expression in modern events, Rabbi Wolicki’s analysis suggests we are witnessing not merely military victories, but the unfolding of divine promises millennia in the making. The question now is whether we have the eyes to see what is happening before us.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is the author of “Verses for Zion” and “Cup of Salvation: A Powerful Journey Through King David’s Psalms of Praise.” His complete analysis can be found on the Israel365 YouTube channel.