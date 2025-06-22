Jews and Christians Rally in Support of Dr. Moshe Glick

A protest rally was held on Friday morning in front of the Veterans’ Courthouse in Newark, NJ, in support of D. Moshe Glick, head of Israel365 New Jersey. Dr. Glick faces prosecution for defending a Jew against a violent Hamas supporter.

People don't like to see Jews defend ourselves. Well guess what? TOO BAD. We're not going to apologize for existing!



Thank you to everyone who came out this morning to fight tor justice for Dr. Moshe Glick and demand that the charges against him be dropped! Our voices are our… pic.twitter.com/6VUJZIiOt5 — Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) June 20, 2025

The charges come after Dr. Glick went to the aid of a fellow Jew who was attacked by an anti-Israel protester on November 13, 2024.

@alizalichtxo URGENT 🚨 CALL TO ACTION: The Jewish community, along with allies, are rallying at the Essex County, NJ courthouse on Friday, June 20, to address a serious injustice – a Jew, Dr. Moshe Glick, facing criminal charges for defending a fellow Jew from a violent attack. You can support in three ways: 1. Send the click-send email to Prosecutor Stephens. Screenshot and copy/paste https://app.ActivistMailer.com/EJH-61325-DismissChargesGlick 2. Join the peaceful rally at the Essex County NJ Courthouse Friday, June 20th at 9:30 3. Share this flyer #essexcountynj #njdentist #selfdefense #legal #endjewhatred ♬ original sound – ALIZA LICHT

The rally became a heartwarming show of unity as Jews and Christians joined in support of Dr. Glick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse Rojo (@rojocentral)

The rally was marked by a powerful rendition of the “Star-Spangled Banner.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #EndJewHatred (@endjewhatred)

The story began in November 2024 when an Israeli real estate seminar and celebration was planned at the home of Dr. Moshe Glick. The venue was moved to West Orange’s Congregation Ohr Torah following multiple threats from pro-Hamas groups and protesters stalking the Glicks’ home. Despite efforts to keep the new location private, the protesters managed to locate the venue. They descended on the area with chants of “Zionists are Nazis,” “Intifada, Intifada,” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

The mob arrived and began aggressively confronting Jewish attendees. The situation escalated when 42-year-old Altaf Sharif of Cliffside Park violently attacked 64-year-old David Silberberg of Millburn, grabbing him by the throat and putting him in a dangerous chokehold. Dr. Glick, witnessing the life-threatening assault, repeatedly called for police intervention as the attack continued down a hill between the synagogue and a fire station.

When police failed to respond and Dr. Glick’s attempts to physically separate the attacker proved unsuccessful, he made a split-second decision to use the small flashlight he was carrying to free Silberberg from what appeared to be a potentially fatal assault.

Dr. Glick now faces three criminal charges, including aggravated assault, and two charges related to his possession of a deadly weapon (referring to the 6-inch flashlight he was holding).

Despite video evidence clearly showing Moshe’s innocence—and despite false testimony from the alleged victim, Altaf Sharif—the case is being sent to a Grand Jury in Essex County.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of violence targeting supporters of Israel. Just days before the West Orange event, similar violence erupted at a comparable gathering in Bergenfield. The timing is particularly concerning given the recent mob attack on Jews in Brooklyn’s Boro Park neighborhood on February 18, 2025, which included attempted stabbings and vehicle attacks.

Sharif was the aggressor, shouting “There’s the Jew” before the attack. He disrupted a religious event, acted out of bias, lied to police, and yet faces no consequences.

Meanwhile, a man who has spent his life standing against hate and working to build Jewish-Christian solidarity now finds himself the target of a political prosecution.

If you want to support Dr. Glick, click here.