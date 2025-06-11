Rally in Support of Jewish Leader Facing Criminal Charges After Defending Jew from Violent Attack

A rally will be held on Friday, June 20, at 9:30 AM in Newark, NJ, at the Veterans Courthouse in support of Dr. Moshe Glick, head of Israel365 New Jersey. Dr. Glick faces prosecution for defending a Jew against a violent Hamas supporter. The charges come after Dr. Glick went to the aid of a fellow Jew who was attacked by an anti-Israel protester on November 13, 2024.

An Israeli real estate seminar and celebration was planned at the home of Dr. Moshe Glick, but the venue was moved to West Orange’s Congregation Ohr Torah following multiple threats from pro-Hamas groups and protesters stalking the Glicks’ home. Despite efforts to keep the new location private, the protesters managed to locate the venue. They descended on the area with chants of “Zionists are Nazis,” “Intifada, Intifada,” and “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free.”

The mob arrived and began aggressively confronting Jewish attendees. The situation escalated when 42-year-old Altaf Sharif of Cliffside Park violently attacked 64-year-old David Silberberg of Millburn, grabbing him by the throat and putting him in a dangerous chokehold. Dr. Glick, witnessing the life-threatening assault, repeatedly called for police intervention as the attack continued down a hill between the synagogue and a fire station.

When police failed to respond and Dr. Glick’s attempts to physically separate the attacker proved unsuccessful, he made a split-second decision to use the small flashlight he was carrying to free Silberberg from what appeared to be a potentially fatal assault.

Dr. Glick now faces three criminal charges, including aggravated assault, and two charges related to his possession of a deadly weapon (referring to the 6-inch flashlight he was holding).

Despite video evidence clearly showing Moshe’s innocence—and despite false testimony from the alleged victim, Altaf Sharif—the case is being sent to a Grand Jury in Essex County.

This incident is part of a disturbing trend of violence targeting supporters of Israel. Just days before the West Orange event, similar violence erupted at a comparable gathering in Bergenfield. The timing is particularly concerning given the recent mob attack on Jews in Brooklyn’s Boro Park neighborhood on February 18, 2025, which included attempted stabbings and vehicle attacks.

Sharif was the aggressor, shouting “There’s the Jew” before the attack. He disrupted a religious event, acted out of bias, lied to police, and yet faces no consequences.

Meanwhile, a man who has spent his life standing against hate and working to build Jewish-Christian solidarity now finds himself the target of a political prosecution.



If you want to support Dr. Glick, click here.