Christian Pro-Israel Dallas Summit Canceled Due to “Anti-Semitic” Jihadi Threats

One of the largest pro-Israel gatherings planned for 2025 has been indefinitely postponed after escalating terror threats left organizers without a viable venue just days before the event. The Israel Summit, scheduled to be held from June 9th to 11th in the Dallas area—with more than 1,000 attendees from across the U.S. and via live stream—has become the latest casualty of growing hostility toward public support for Israel in the United States.

Organizers were forced to relocate the event once already after the original Dallas venue was no longer feasible due to heightened threat levels and an overwhelming security burden estimated in the hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The decision to withdraw was made when it became clear that the necessary security could not be guaranteed.

A second venue, secured just outside of Dallas in cooperation with county officials, initially agreed to cover and implement the required security protocols. However, just four days before the Summit was set to begin, that venue was also forced to pull out, citing escalating safety concerns and mounting external pressure. These came in the form of indirect and direct threats made by American, pro-Hamas, Jihadist groups, who issued calls to “target” the Israel Summit and the private facility where the event was slated to be held.

Despite full cooperation and assistance from Texas law enforcement agencies, including the sheriff’s department, Texas State Rangers, and even the FBI, the decision was made to indefinitely postpone the event.

“This was not a decision made lightly,” said organizers, who had worked tirelessly for months to prepare for the Summit. With over 1,000 tickets sold and a high-profile lineup of speakers, the event was envisioned as a bold and timely declaration of solidarity with Israel. But while the desire to stand with Israel was overwhelming, so were the threats. Every option was explored—yet ultimately, no safe path forward remained, a reality organizers never imagined possible in the United States.

“This isn’t just about our event being shut down — it’s part of an alarming trend that’s escalating,” Israel Guys host Joshua Waller told The Daily Wire. “The threats against our Summit were direct, coordinated, and credible. When over 1,000 people can’t safely gather in Texas to stand with Israel, something is deeply wrong.”

The cancellation comes in the wake of the recent murder of two Israeli embassy staffers, Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky, who were attacked outside an Jewish museum event in Washington, D.C., as well as a firebomb attack in Boulder, Colorado, where a man threw Molotov cocktails at Jewish participants in a protest to raise awareness for the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza, injuring 15 people.

The Palestinian Youth Movement Dallas and Jewish Voices for Peace [SIC] ran a campaign protesting the summit called, “Texas un-welcomes the genocide summit.” The organization posted on Instagram that “a Genocide Summit put on by the “Israel Guys” [is intended to] garner support for the Zionist entity’s policy of genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinians.”

This marks the second consecutive year the Israel Summit has faced serious attempts to shut it down. In 2024, pro-Hamas thugs forced a last-minute venue cancellation—only for the event to be salvaged when financial expert Dave Ramsey opened his Franklin, TN headquarters to host, doubling attendance and turning it into a powerful statement of support.

Organizers admit they were caught off guard this year, but reaffirmed their commitment: “We are not backing down. Plans are already underway to take the Summit to a new level—bigger and bolder than ever.”

They also emphasized a sobering reality: that peaceful, pro-Israel gatherings in America increasingly require extraordinary security measures to remain viable.

This year’s scheduled speakers included Israeli Knesset members, former US Ambassador David Friedman, former U.S. Congress members, prominent media voices, Jewish rabbis, IDF veterans, and survivors of the October 7th Hamas massacre.

While the Summit has been postponed, organizers insist this is not the end, but a defining moment that calls for clarity, unity, and courage from those who stand with Israel.

The cancellation highlights a troubling trend: the growing normalization of anti-Semitic threats and anti-Israel extremism, which are fueling intimidation and silencing voices of support for Israel across the United States.

