Pro-Hamas Thugs Force Nashville Hotel to Cancel Pro-Israel Jewish-Christian Event

Last week, pro-Hamas thugs began calling the Sonesta Hotel in Nashville, TN, threatening them with violence if they did not cancel their contract with HaYovel to host a pro-Israel conference. The Israel Summit is scheduled for May 20th-22nd as a peaceful gathering intended to educate Christians on fighting anti-semitism and on their biblical connection with the Holy Land.

On May 10th, after speaking with local police, the hotel leadership contacted HaYovel, notifying them they were dropping their contract. The police were concerned that the hotel, their guests, local businesses, and attendees to the Israel Summit would be in physical danger due to the threatening nature of the calls and messages they received.

As the organizer of this pro-Israel event, and with less than 10 days before the summit, HaYovel is concerned that canceling the venue proves who is in control in the United States. Unfortunately, freedom of speech and religious freedom are no longer protected American values. Meanwhile, violent actions, bullying, and hate speech are left unchecked. Now more than ever, it is important to register for The Israel Summit.

HaYovel released a media statement expressing their intent to persevere in their support for Israel despite the aggression and adversity.

“We will move forward with this event at a different venue and show these thugs that they will not be rewarded for their unconstitutional, hateful actions. Now, more than ever, it is important that America stands unconditionally with Israel and that we publicly show that we cannot be intimidated by pro-Hamas thugs.”

The Israel Summit is touted as “the first annual gathering of pro-Israel supporters who unconditionally support Israel’s right to be sovereign in the entirety of the land of Israel, including Jerusalem, Judea and Samaria, and the Gaza Strip.”

Speakers include Member of Knesset Ohad Tal, Former U.S. Congresswoman Micelle Bachmann, singer Yair Levi, President / CEO of the NRB Troy Miller, Rabbis Jeremy Gimpel and Ari Abramowitz from the Land of Israel Network, founder of Hayovel Tommy Waller, CEO of Israel365 Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Intl. Spokesperson for Hebron Yishai Fleisher, Journalist Caroline Glick, and Julie Sironi of Eagle Mountain International Church.

“For too long, the Jewish and Christian community of Israel-supporters in the United States have passively only supported Israel’s government, ignoring the individual beliefs of their constituents,” The Israel Guys wrote on the website. “No longer. The majority of Israel’s supporters in America stand with the entirety of the land of Israel, and support the entire Jewish nation, no conditions and no strings attached.”

HaYovel is an American 501c3 humanitarian organization committed to unconditionally loving, blessing, and serving the Jewish people through Israel advocacy and agricultural volunteering in Jerusalem, Judea, and Samaria. More information about the organization can be found at www.ServeIsrael.com.

The Israel Guys is a global media network with more than 300,000 online subscribers. It broadcasts daily shows across most platforms online, and in 2023, it reached 10 million views. More information can be found at www.TheIsraelGuys.com.