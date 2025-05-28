A Night of Unity and Light: Honoring and Strengthening Israel

This past Sunday, people of faith from around the world—Jews and Christians alike—gathered virtually to celebrate Jerusalem Day and stand in solidarity with the people of Israel.

Hosted by Israel365, the Be a Light for Israel webinar marked 58 years since the miraculous reunification of Jerusalem. It was more than a celebration—it was a moment of reflection, purpose, and shared calling.

Participants heard from Rabbi Tuly Weisz, who shared the founding story of Israel365 and its mission to connect people of faith to the land and people of Israel through education, advocacy, and charity. Viewers also listened to moving testimonies from wounded IDF soldier Mayan Moola, who shared how his life has been supported and uplifted through this community of faith-driven generosity.

The event featured updates on the Keep God’s Land Fellowship, a transformative program bringing young Christian leaders to Israel to deepen their biblical knowledge and stand as modern-day advocates for truth and justice. Many of these fellows joined live from Israel, offering reflections from their journey through Judea, Samaria, and the Gaza border region.

One of the most heartfelt moments of the evening was the presentation of the first-ever Light for Israel Award to Steve and Jane Foss, long-time friends of Israel365 whose lives reflect humility, generosity, and an unwavering love for Zion.

Together, participants prayed Psalm 122 for the peace of Jerusalem and were reminded of a simple but profound truth: Israel is not alone.

Be a Light: A Movement Rooted in Faith

The event was part of the broader Be a Light campaign—a response to the ongoing challenges Israel has faced since the October 7 attacks. The campaign seeks to unite people of faith in acts of light, compassion, and courage at a time when the need is great and the opportunities to bless are many.

Through the campaign, Israel365 continues to support wounded soldiers and their families, equip future Christian leaders, and build bridges between Jewish and Christian communities. It’s a living expression of Isaiah 60:1:

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you.”

A Gift of Gratitude

To thank supporters of the campaign, Israel365 is offering a special resource:

From Battleground to Holy Ground, an exclusive eBook featuring archaeological discoveries unearthed since October 7 that affirm Israel’s ancient and unbroken connection to the land. It’s a unique look at how history and prophecy continue to converge in our time.

As the Be a Light campaign draws to a close on May 31, you are invited to reflect, pray, and consider how you can stand with Israel in this season of both sorrow and hope.

To learn more about the campaign or to get involved, click here!