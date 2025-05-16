Two Women, One Divine Blueprint

During a compelling webinar from Israel365, Rabbi Elie Mischel drew back the curtain on two biblical stories that illuminate God’s design for Jewish-Christian relations. The event, featured in Israel365’s “Be A Light For Israel” campaign, revealed the spiritual underpinnings of the remarkable alliance forming between Jews and Christians today.

Rabbi Mischel explored the adjacent narratives of Tamar and Judah (Genesis 38) alongside Potiphar’s wife and Joseph (Genesis 39). These stories provide divine guidance for relationships between Jews and non-Jews throughout history.

“By placing these stories side by side,” Rabbi Mischel noted, “God is signaling something crucial—understanding the difference between these two women is essential for every generation!”

Potiphar’s wife represents a flawed approach to Jewish-Christian relations. In this biblical framework, Egypt symbolizes the dominant world powers across history. Potiphar embodied a civilization spiritually barren—a society without hope or purpose.

Joseph entered this hopeless environment as the living embodiment of Israel’s supernatural hope. Though enslaved, he rose to prominence through divine blessing.

While Potiphar’s wife recognized Joseph’s blessing, she approached it as a “hostile takeover” rather than a partnership. She coveted his power but demanded it on her terms. When Joseph refused, her admiration twisted into hatred.

This pattern echoes throughout Jewish history: initial welcome followed by demands to surrender Jewish identity. For two millennia, Christian-Jewish relations frequently followed this “Potiphar’s wife model”—claiming the covenant while rejecting the covenant people.

Tamar’s story offers a redemptive alternative. Though both women acted “for the sake of Heaven,” Tamar sought to join with Judah in creating blessing together.

Crucially, this healthy relationship happened in the Land of Israel, not in exile. The fruit of Tamar’s approach? Her children with Judah became ancestors of King David and the Messianic lineage.

The implications for today are profound. With the Jewish return to Israel, we can transform Jewish-Christian relations to follow Tamar’s model—creating partnerships that honor Israel’s unique covenant while working together toward redemption.

Rabbi Mischel emphasized that true friendship means “standing together in difficult times. Jews must support persecuted Christians, and Christians must stand against antisemitism and for Israel.”

Israel365 exemplifies this vision—Jews and Christians standing shoulder to shoulder for the biblical heartland.

