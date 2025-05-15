Rabbi Pesach Wolicki: Using the Bible to Tell the Truth About Israel

In the aftermath of October 7th, Israeli society was thrust into a new and brutal reality. What followed was not only a war on the ground but a wave of misinformation and antisemitism that shocked the global Jewish community. Many who once stayed out of the spotlight suddenly found themselves called to action. Among them was Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, who stepped into a new leadership role as Executive Director of Israel365 Action. With clarity, conviction, and a Bible in hand, Rabbi Wolicki has become one of the most articulate defenders of Israel in the public sphere.

A New Mission in a Time of Crisis

Israel365 News sat down with Rabbi Wolicki to understand how his life and work have changed since the October 7th Hamas attack.

From Teaching to Advocacy

Rabbi Wolicki didn’t hesitate to explain how deeply the war has impacted his personal and professional life.

“Well, it’s changed significantly,” he said. “Not the least of which is that I have children who have been in combat, you know, fighting. So there’s been a lot of prayer.”

But the change extended far beyond his personal life.

“Until October 7, my work focused on what we would traditionally call Jewish-Christian relations — interfaith work, teaching the Bible, connecting with Christians and their love for Israel in biblical and spiritual terms,” he explained. “I never shied away from politics, but it wasn’t my central mission.”

That all changed after the attack.

Filling the Void Left by Others

According to Rabbi Wolicki, much of the Jewish establishment was unprepared for the level of advocacy suddenly required in the face of global hostility.

“After October 7, I realized that the mainstream Jewish establishment and Jewish media were caught flat-footed. Pretty much everyone else has abandoned Israel — not just the left. Even many on the right who don’t come from a biblical perspective have turned on us.”

He quickly identified where help could come from — and where it needed guidance.

“Our major base of support in the world is the Christian community. But many of them don’t have the political background or talking points to counter the misinformation — claims of genocide, lies about the war with Hamas. They know the biblical reasons to support Israel, but they need help cutting through the noise. That’s where I come in.”

Faith and Politics: Inseparable Forces

One of Rabbi Wolicki’s most compelling insights was his rejection of the notion that faith and politics should be kept apart.

“I don’t see any division between faith and politics,” he said firmly. “It’s very popular for pastors and rabbis to say, ‘Oh, I don’t want to mix faith and politics.’ And I say that is cowardice.”

He pointed to the Bible as his guide.

“Abraham was involved in politics. Isaac was involved in politics. Jacob, Moses, David, Joseph — they were all political figures. The Bible talks about nations, abuses of power, wars — it’s full of politics. If you don’t want to mix your faith and politics, you either don’t take your faith seriously, or you don’t take your politics seriously.”

Reclaiming the Narrative

Rabbi Wolicki sees his work as a necessary response to a cultural and spiritual battle being waged against Israel.

“If we’re going to beat the other side, we must inject faith into our politics. Plenty of people are involved in politics without faith. If people of faith don’t step up, we’re surrendering the battlefield to our enemies.”

That conviction has driven him to produce a steady stream of content — videos, podcasts, and articles — all aimed at equipping pro-Israel Christians and Jews with the tools to speak out.

Rabbi Pesach Wolicki interviewing Steve Bannon, a conservative political strategist, who was a top advisor to President Trump.

“I took on the responsibility of putting out messaging,” he said. “I presented the information that people needed — the truth of what’s happening in Israel.”

Building Bridges and Arming Allies

But Rabbi Wolicki’s influence doesn’t end with media outreach. Behind the scenes, he is working closely with Christian leaders across America.

“I’ve been working with them on their messaging,” he said. “I’m constantly in conversation with Christian leaders, making sure they’re armed with the truth so they can fight on behalf of Israel.”

Despite the intensity of his current mission, Rabbi Wolicki admitted to a lingering longing.

“A big part of me wants to go back to before the war, where I could just teach the Bible. But this is what I’ve been busy with since the war started.”

A Voice for Truth

In a world where lies about Israel proliferate and support seems to waver, Rabbi Pesach Wolicki is standing firm. Rooted in the Bible and undeterred by fear, he is answering the call to defend Israel — not just with facts, but with faith. And in doing so, he’s reminding the world that truth, like the Bible itself, still has power.

