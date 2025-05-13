Free Webinar Tomorrow: Ancient Biblical Women Reveal a New Path for Jewish-Christian Relations

In a time of growing tension and division between communities, an unexpected bond is forming between two of the world’s most influential religions: Judaism and Christianity. This online event, “Two Women, Two Destinies: The Biblical Blueprint for Jewish-Christian Relations,” offers a unique opportunity to explore the profound spiritual connections between these faiths.

Led by Rabbi Elie Mischel, an expert in Jewish-Christian relations, this special webinar not only offers a deeper understanding of the past but also presents a hopeful vision for the future.

At the heart of the discussion are two women from the ancient scriptures—Tamar and Potiphar’s wife—whose stories hold keys to the potential for unity and redemption. What can these ancient biblical figures teach us about the future of faith?

Tamar (Genesis 38) is a courageous and resourceful woman who, despite facing immense personal hardship, takes matters into her own hands to ensure the continuation of her family line. Her bold actions, which include disguising herself as a prostitute to secure her place in the lineage of Judah, ultimately make her an ancestor of King David and, by extension, of Jesus. Tamar’s story illustrates themes of justice, perseverance, and the fulfillment of God’s promises despite societal and familial rejection.

On the other hand, Potiphar’s wife (Genesis 39) represents a much different kind of strength—a strength twisted by manipulation and deceit. Her actions lead to the false accusation of Joseph, resulting in his imprisonment. While Potiphar’s wife is often viewed negatively, her story invites a deeper exploration of power, temptation, and the impact of choices made under pressure. Together, these two women, though vastly different, hold profound lessons that speak to the complexities of human nature and divine purpose.

For over 2,000 years, Jews and Christians have lived in tension, yet today something remarkable is happening. A new alliance is forming, and understanding the prophetic patterns revealed in the Bible has become essential for navigating this shift.

Rabbi Mischel, the Director of Education at Israel365, will explore these hidden biblical insights and help uncover how the stories of Tamar and Potiphar’s wife shed light on God’s greater plan for reconciliation. Far from being merely historical accounts, their stories illuminate a path forward, offering hope for both Jewish and Christian communities. This webinar invites you to engage with these lessons, challenging attendees to reflect on how the faiths can come together to fulfill their shared purpose.

This is more than just an academic discussion; it is a spiritual journey. By attending, participants will gain fresh perspectives on the commonalities between these two ancient faiths, uncovering ways they can walk together toward a shared destiny. The session promises to enrich viewers’ understanding of the Bible, offering wisdom that holds profound relevance for both today’s world and the years ahead.

This free event, hosted by Rabbi Rami Goldberg, is not just an opportunity to learn but an invitation to be part of something much bigger: a movement toward unity, peace, and shared purpose. Whether you’re a long-time believer or someone exploring the connection between Judaism and Christianity, this webinar will inspire, challenge, and transform your understanding of faith.

As you bring your lunch and your curiosity, you'll uncover a path toward spiritual partnership that transcends religious differences and brings clarity to a fractured world.

This event is also part of our Be A Light campaign—a movement designed to support Israel and spread God's light in these challenging times.

Join the conversation on May 14th at 1 PM EST and be part of this powerful learning experience. Here are the times for other U.S. time zones:

12 PM Central

11 AM Mountain

10 AM Pacific

Together, we can help bring about a new era of faith-based cooperation, working toward a future where shared understanding prevails. As we explore these ancient stories and their modern implications, we invite you to consider how you can be a part of this incredible journey—one that paves the way for peace, unity, and a brighter future for all.