Honoring Israel’s 77th Birthday: Calling Jews and Christians to Stand Together as a Light for Israel

Happy 77th Birthday, Israel!

This Yom HaAtzmaut, Israel Independence Day, we celebrate the miracle of the modern Jewish state—a promise kept, a prophecy fulfilled, and a nation reborn against all odds.

But even as Israelis wave flags and sing songs of independence, there’s a deep undercurrent of pain. War still rages. Terror still strikes. The very right of the Jewish people to live securely in their land is once again under fire.

That’s why Israel365 is marking this historic moment not just with celebration, but with action.

In honor of Israel’s 77th birthday, we’ve launched the “Be A Light for Israel” campaign—a rallying cry for Jews and Christians around the world to unite in this time of spiritual battle and national struggle. This is our chance to push back the darkness and shine a global light of solidarity, faith, and Biblical truth.

With a fundraising goal of $200,000, over $29,000 has already been raised—proof that faith-fueled action is making a real difference. Every donation is doubled in impact, and every name—Samuel, Harold, Deborah, Doro—represents another light pushing back against the darkness.

“Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the LORD rises upon you.” — Isaiah 60:1

Once again, Israel is under attack from all sides, and the prophetic process unfolding in the Promised Land is under threat. But something historic is happening: after 2,000 years of division, Jews and Christians are standing shoulder to shoulder in defense of God’s land and Biblical truth.

“Thus says the Lord of hosts: In those days, ten men from nations of every language shall take hold of a Jew, grasping his garment, and saying, ‘Let us go with you, for we have heard that God is with you.’” — Zechariah 8:23

Fresh from its thirteenth “Bar Mitzvah” anniversary, Israel365 is leading the global redemption movement through education, advocacy, and charity. With over 500,000 subscribers, new chapters opening in Washington, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas, and a growing presence across social media, Israel365 is uniting Christian Zionists with the Land of the Bible like never before.

Founded on January 1, 2012, with a single email containing an inspirational verse from Deuteronomy, Israel365 has since grown to include:

500,000 email subscribers

132,000 Facebook followers

31,000 YouTube subscribers

8,000 store customers

5,000 donors

545 monthly contributors

“Over the past 13 years, we have become a cornerstone in the battle for the hearts and minds of Jews and Christians,” said Rabbi Tuly Weisz, Israel365 founder, “equipping faith communities with the truth about Israel every day of the year.”

Education: Raising Bold New Leaders

Since October 7th, Israel365’s Keep God’s Land Young Leadership Fellowship has trained nearly 75 young Christian leaders to advocate for Israel on college campuses, in churches, and in the public square. Fellows receive advocacy skills, historical insight, and hands-on experience in Israel’s Biblical heartland.

“After joining Israel365’s Keep God’s Land Fellowship in 2023, I found my purpose. Standing in Judea, Scripture came alive.”

— Amelia Ingram, now fighting campus antisemitism for Attorney General Bondi’s DOJ

Advocacy: Defending Truth in Washington, the Media, and the Streets

Led by Rabbi Pesach Wolicki, Israel365 Action has mobilized over 15,000 supporters to oppose the dangerous “Two-State Delusion” and instead champion a Biblical vision of peace grounded in Jewish sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

In Washington, Israel365 Action brings this message to U.S. lawmakers and influencers. Pastor Paula White, Senior Advisor to the White House Faith Office, is among those standing with the movement.

“We’re not just defending land. We’re defending prophecy.”

Through Israel365 News, rallies, and digital campaigns, your support enables real-time media outreach, ensures truth is heard, and empowers Israel to speak boldly in a world full of disinformation.

Charity: Caring for Israel’s Most Vulnerable

As a “charity first responder,” Israel365 has rushed aid to IDF soldiers, widows, orphans, and displaced families impacted by war. From emergency food packages to trauma therapy, your support has been a lifeline.

When Hezbollah rockets left soldier Sa’ar Axelrad critically wounded and unable to walk, you helped cover medical bills, supported his pregnant wife, and gave his family hope.

“These funds let me still be a father when I couldn’t even stand,” Sa’ar said.

“They gave us hope when we had nothing.”

This Is Your Moment to Make History

For generations, people of faith have asked, “What would I have done during Biblical times?”

That question is no longer hypothetical. This is that moment.

The prophets foretold a time when the nations would rise in support of Israel. That time is now—and you can be part of it. Will you answer the call? Will you bring light where darkness threatens God’s land?

Be the Light. Find the Blessing. Israel365: The Redemption Movement Begins Now.