The International Court of Justice (ICJ) will hold public hearings in two weeks on Israel’s humanitarian obligations toward Palestinians. Led by Jack van der Tang, the Truth, Justice, and Peace Foundation, a Christian faith-based organization advocating for Israel at the ICJ, is working to prevent another antisemitic travesty of justice.

The trial at the ICJ in the Hague comes after a request in December from the United Nations General Assembly that the court give an advisory opinion on the matter. It calls on the ICJ to clarify what Israel is required to do to “ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population.”

The ICJ explanation describes Israel’s obligations as “an occupying power.” It should be noted that Israel expelled all Jews from Gaza in 2005, paving the way for an independent Hamas-run government. The ICJ document does not mention Hamas or the October 7th attack or the tens of thousands of rockets Hamas has fired at Israel’s cities.

While the decision of the ICJ is not legally binding, such ICJ decisions have been used to leverage political pressure against Israel. Last July, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel’s control of Palestinian territory was “illegal” and must end as soon as possible. In December 2023, South Africa brought a case to the ICJ alleging that Israel was committing genocide against Gaza. South Africa claimed Israel had carried out a 75-year apartheid, a 56-year occupation, and a 16-year blockade of Gaza. In November of 2024, the ICJ issued arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant, the Prime Minister and the former Minister of Defence of Israel. At the same time, the ICJ also issued an arrest warrant for Mohamed Diab Ibrahim Al-Masri, the head of the military wing of Hamas. This came five months after Al-Masri was killed in an IAF airstrike.

It should be noted that two months before South Africa brought its case to the ICJ alleging that Israel was carrying out genocide, a group of about 240 legal experts signed an open letter requesting the ICJ investigate bringing charges of genocide against Hamas. This request was ignored.

On its website, the Foundation cites Psalms 2:10 as its guiding principle:

Therefore, you kings, be wise; be warned, you judges of the earth.

They also cite Micah 6:8:

You have been told, O mortal, what is good,And what GOD requires of you:Only to do justiceAnd to love goodness,And to walk modestly with your God

The organization has an online petition to counter the injustices of the ICJ.